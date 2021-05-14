We applaud the members of the private sector who are rising to the challenge of the national Covid-19 emergency by taking action at the expense of their bottom line.
The decision by major hardware dealers Bhagwansingh’s and Dansteel to shutter their businesses for the next week demonstrates that this organisation recognises the urgency of the situation, and that the country’s Covid-19 crisis has now moved beyond the stage where proper management can be taken for granted.
In its statement on the matter, the hardware and construction materials giant said it was placing the health and safety of its loyal customers, alongside the well-being of its dedicated staff, ahead of everything else at this point. This, the organisation said, was its “top priority” for the moment.
It has decided to close up shop from today until May 23, the day on which the Prime Minister and the Government would announce whether or not to lift some of the latest restrictive measures imposed on the society.
This question is one that has been flung wide open at this point, given the dire statistics being produced in recent days. Our front page headline yesterday captured the situation as it stood then—as one of an Emergency. In a single 24-hour period, the country recorded 21 Covid-related deaths, with that figure now standing at 96 over a two-week period. Three hundred and ninety-seven new positive cases were reported on Thursday and 565 more yesterday.
This is combined with a desperate scramble for tests, the numbers including persons said to be displaying signs of carrying the symptoms.
The North-Central Regional Health Authority described this development as “record-breaking”, with its chief executive officer disclosing what he said were “bottlenecks” in the testing system.
For its part, the Supermarket Association of Trinidad and Tobago has distinguished itself by its efforts to manage consumers in the safest way possible. The association issued an 11-point statement yesterday as well, expanding on what it described as the “utmost grave concern” it held for the increased threat posed by the explosion in fatalities and in positive cases.
Staff have been asked to double-mask and to wear face shields, and to wear protection gear where possible. The Association has called on the police to assist even further in the management of crowds, even as it has vowed strict enforcement of the advisory of a single family member in the stores.
Going still further, the association has decided to put a halt on all promotions, advertising and specials for the period until May 23. This again might well be conditional upon what the reality on the ground looks like over these next seven to eight days.
Theirs is a difficult challenge because food is a most-basic of needs, which requires such establishments to remain open. But the absolute need for greater containment of Covid spread glares at us menacingly.
From the start, response to this pandemic’s challenge has been the balancing of lives with livelihoods. Put another way, public health versus economic health. More recently, however, that balance has tilted definitively towards lives, even at the sacrifice of livelihoods. The businesses which are taking these initiatives in the public health interest have clearly, admirably, placed a higher priority on stopping the spread and saving lives.