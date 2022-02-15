Risky shortcut to change

Clearly frustrated by his Cabinet’s experience with some permanent secretaries, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has publicly floated the idea of recruiting private-sector managers to do the job.
Apart from the sheer tactlessness of broad-brushing the nation’s cadre of top public service professionals, Dr Rowley’s instinct to fast-track a solution by solving a problem with another potential problem is a risky short-cut that could create more problems than it solves.
His analysis of the problem, such as it is, may also be flawed. Speaking truth to power, a la Westminster’s civil service code, is an occupational risk that could get public servants branded by politicians as uncooperative, and even truculent. There is an inherent tension in the system in which public servants provide the Government with advice in formulating policies, help to implement Government decisions and deliver Government services while being accountable, not to the Government as executive, but to Parliament.
Sometimes, what may be construed as non-cooperation and incompetence by permanent secretaries is actually an attempt to avoid political railroading or the consequence of public servants being trapped in a dysfunctional system not of their own making.
None of this is to be taken as an excuse for the illogical actions and unfathomable paralysis of the public service which are systemic.
However, while Dr Rowley acknowledges the historic nature of the problem and correctly connects it to the Constitution, his proposed solution of hiring private-sector managers is akin to a plaster for a running sore prescribed from a position of defeatism.
The problematic nature of inheriting a colonial public service surfaced almost immediately after Independence with the first reform initiative in 1964. Although worsening over the years, the full extent of the deep structural problems surfaced dramatically with the first post-Independence change of government that brought the National Alliance for Reconstruction into office (1986-1991).
Until then, the problems were masked by the fact of the unbroken regime of the People’s National Movement (PNM) beginning in 1956. As the first change of government in 30 years, dislocation and trauma were added to the existing problem of dysfunction already evident in the preceding administration of George Chambers. It didn’t help that, with the T&T economy in recession, the NAR government decided that the burden of adjustment should also be shared by public servants.
More unsettling change came with the PNM’s return to power under Patrick Manning in 1991.
Thirty years ago, faced with the problem, the Manning government turned to management guru and cabinet minister Gordon Draper in its attempt to transform the public service and make it fit for the 21st century. Now, 22 years into the 21st century, with the problem more entrenched than ever, the problem has become Dr Rowley’s to solve.
In tackling it, Dr Rowley should be guided by the experience of the Manning administration in attempting to work around the problem by bringing in contract workers, which created its own set of problems. Guided by that, he should think carefully about applying the same solution at the managerial level.