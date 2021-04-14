Roll-out, roll-back

With two more deaths and 85 new infections being reported yesterday, all the indications are that we are in the teeth of a potentially new and terrible Covid-19 spike.
In the circumstances, the 40,000 doses of vaccine which arrived on Tuesday as a gift from the government of India could not have been more timely. Importantly, the July 18 expiry date on this new batch means that persons currently being vaccinated can be assured of receiving their second dose in 12 weeks’ time.
By then, the national vaccine supply should be boosted by the final allotment of 70,000 doses from the World Health Organisation’s COVAX facility. All in all, roughly 75,000 persons should be fully vaccinated by August which, given the immunisation target of 60 to 70 per cent of the population, translates into somewhere between ten and 12 per cent of the population. Hopefully, the anticipated batch from the African Union will soon come into play and improve the situation.
While this country is off to a later start than some Caricom countries, the main problem remains the global supply shortage which is beyond our control.
However, other matters well within our control raise questions about the Government’s management.
We remain concerned about the Health Ministry’s lack of specifics regarding its roll-out of the vaccine distribution programme and worry that the criteria and process disadvantage a critical segment of the priority population. In an interview with CNN on Tuesday, WHO official Maria Van Kerkhove, Technical Lead Covid-19, emphasised that WHO is advocating that vaccines be given first to those most at risk. “These are older people and these are health workers,” she said.
Here in Trinidad and Tobago, the Government’s policy has resulted in many older persons with co-morbidities, especially the rural and low-income, being overlooked in the first phase of vaccine distribution. We cannot fathom the logic of the ministry’s position that these persons must wait for their next clinic appointment, which could be months away, while younger, healthier persons 60 years and over, are able to make appointments by phone or simply walk in and get the vaccine. It is evident from the statistics that the persons most at risk are the very elderly with co-morbidities, so it is astonishing that in asking them to wait the ministry has essentially de-prioritised elderly clinic attendees.
Based on Minister Deyalsingh’s statements yesterday, a whole batch of Government employees, regardless of age, are about to enjoy privileged access for the vaccine. The ministry’s seeming refusal to quantify the distribution by categories makes it impossible to know how many health workers, for example, who, along with the most elderly, should be first in line, have received the vaccine. Such descriptions as “senior public officers” is an unhelpful catch-all that creates room for abuse in the context of limited vaccine supplies.
Given the upsurge in infections, many expected recently relaxed public health measures to be rolled back. However, in the absence of evidence linking certain activities to the spike in infection, it is unclear whether the right measures are being targeted or whether the Government is shooting in the dark.