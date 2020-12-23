We do not begrudge the plaudits heaped upon police officers by Commissioner Gary Griffith in his Christmas message to the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service.
We do not doubt that the majority of officers have done their best and even exceeded their obligations in this year of extreme challenges. To them a grateful nation offers its thanks and best wishes.
However, we will not be as glib as Commissioner Griffith in describing the TTPS’ bad apples as being “very few”. Unlike him, we are deeply disturbed by the increasing number of officers being arrested for serious crimes, including robbery, rape, kidnapping, human trafficking and murder. Since many of these cases are before the court, we will not prejudge the guilt or innocence of those allegedly involved, but the numbers should be startling enough to warrant the serious attention of Commissioner Griffith.
The commissioner’s euphemistic description of these officers as persons who have “fallen by the wayside” and “off the wagon of service before self” underplays the reality of an extensive presence of rogue officers who are abusing their badges, access to arms and ammunition and the public’s fear of the police to commit atrocities and support criminal networks.
The other disturbing fact remains the number of police killing of civilians—57 to date, several of which have occurred in circumstances questionable enough to keep the Police Complaints Authority extraordinarily busy. The most high-profile of these were the killings of Joel Jacob, Noel Diamond and Israel Clinton of Morvant in June, which were followed by the killing of Ornella Greaves, a pregnant woman from Beetham Gardens who was shot while video-taping a community protest against the killings.
These matters remain unresolved and will follow the TTPS into 2021.
Regarding its handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, we again question the glowing report the Commissioner has given the TTPS. We would grade it as good with plenty room for improvement. We cite in particular the Police Service’s lack of legal clarity on its authority in enforcing the public health regulations regarding Covid-19 in the absence of a state of emergency. The consequence was needless controversies including one that triggered a war of words between the Prime Minister and the Commissioner. The sequel to that was a complaint to the Police Service Commission filed by the PM against the Commissioner. That, too, is a matter yet to be played out.
One of the uglier aspects of the TTPS operations related to Covid-19 was the recording and public release of videos of persons being arrested and questioned by police officers. While we note the Commissioner’s recent admonition against this, we would remind him that it was he who popularised this habit early in his tenure by having a Police TV team on raids and arrests. This is a revolting practice that is designed to humiliate and should be stopped.
Every new year brings its opportunities and crises and no doubt 2021 will be no different, However, we do hope that 2021 will be the year the TTPS is able to restore public confidence and trust in itself.