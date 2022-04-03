Rowley land plan

Having already appointed three ministers to the Ministry of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries, including one with direct responsibility for lands, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has now announced a plan to introduce a new Authority for addressing problems related to the disposal of State lands.
This new entity which is to be called the Single Point Land Management Authority will fall directly under the prime minister. The PM’s point person for this assignment is Clarence Rambharat who, less than three weeks ago, resigned as Minister of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries indicating his need to spend more time with his wife and children who live in Canada.
By what process and within what timeline Dr Rowley intends to bring this authority to life, he did not say. However, since the State Lands Act assigns the responsibility for managing State lands to the Commissioner of State Lands, one can assume that the intention is to amend the Act to transfer lands management to the Single Point Land Management Authority while relocating the responsibility for land from the Ministry of Agriculture to the Office of the Prime Minister. We recognise that we are in the realm of speculation here but this is what happens when plans are presented before being fleshed out.
It would appear that the idea for the Single Point Land Management Authority was developed after Dr Rowley reshuffled his Cabinet on March 16. For, had it occurred to him before then, one would have thought Rambharat would have been reassigned to the PM’s Office instead of resigning only to be reincarnated in some other capacity. Perhaps the plan is for Rambharat to work as a consultant until the authority comes into being, assuming it does. According to Dr Rowley, at that point, Rambharat’s terms and conditions of employment, presumably as head, will be determined by the Chief Personnel Officer (CPO).
Exactly how all of this affects Senator Nigel de Freitas, the recently-appointed Minister in the Ministry with responsibility for lands, and the Minister of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries, Kazim Hosein, remains to be seen.
Dr Rowley’s stated rationale for attempting to revamp the management of State lands cannot be disputed. Mismanagement and corruption in the disposal of State lands is an enduring problem stretching back decades, including over the period that Dr Rowley himself held the Agriculture portfolio during the first Manning administration of 1991. However, he can expect his plan for change to come under intense scrutiny and challenge.
A good starting point would be for the Government to release the full report on land management which, according to Dr Rowley, is where the recommendation for all State lands to be managed from one place comes from.
We recognise Dr Rowley’s penchant for speaking off the cuff but given the massive change involved, we would encourage him to dedicate time and effort in laying out the case for change properly, outlining the planned changes, and showing how the Rowley Plan meets the standard for greater transparency, accountability and equity within the framework of the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Property Act.