When people are struggling with the flooding of their homes and unending disruptions caused by landslides and collapsed roads, it is nothing short of callous for the Minister of Works to describe them as a “group who feel they want revolution in Trinidad and Tobago”.
While we can understand Minister Rohan Sinanan’s bristling at the Opposition’s declaration of “October Revolution” protests over the non-repair of landslides, his lack of empathy for the plight of citizens struggling with floods and landslides is inexcusable.
However much Minister Sinanan feels baited by the UNC politicians, he must, as the public official with lead responsibility for the national physical infrastructure, cut through his annoyance and deal with the dire situation now facing thousands of citizens.
Minister Sinanan and his colleague, Kazim Hosein, Minister of Rural Development and Local Government, must put their heads together with their technical teams and address the problem with urgency.
The fact that over 70 per cent of Trinidad’s 407 landslips are in South and Central, as stated by Minister Sinanan, should signal the need for an emergency response above and beyond scheduled repair projects. Judging from the position articulated by ministry officials, one senses a certain defeatist attitude towards the problem. Deputy permanent secretary Navin Ramsingh cited a list of reasons for the problem of landslips: the type of soil, the significant presence of naturally formed roads which are more susceptible to landslips than engineered roads, delays by the Water and Sewerage Authority in repairing leaks, and deforestation.
This sounds like a comprehensive analysis of the problem which stops short of a solution. The fundamental problem here is one that is replicated throughout Government where the failure to nip small problems in the bud with solutions ends up with the system being overwhelmed to the point where the only available option is to put a plaster on the sore.
The ministry’s plan to engage the Town and Country Division in advising home-owners about designing buildings to sustain land movement, and to urge WASA to repair its leaks as soon as possible with better quality pipes, comes about five decades late and reeks of déjà vu.
It is more than time for the Government to stop the buck-passing between State agencies and get down to the job of solving problems.
The ministry’s analysis suggests the need for effective leadership in addressing a problem that cuts across multiple Government entities and requires an integrated response and a superior engineering solution. Continued patchwork from inside the usual public service silos will condemn communities in South and Central Trinidad to a fate far worse than they are currently experiencing, given the climate change projections for more extreme weather conditions.
With two months still to go in the official rainy season, communities are facing the prospect of dangerous conditions because of the extent of soil saturation and the very conditions listed by ministry officials.
Rural neglect is not a figment of people’s imagination and no amount of defensive denial will change that fact. The only meaningful response is the implementation of an effective rural development plan. Just having a ministry with the title alone will not cut it.