The rainy season has exposed the extent of rural neglect in the country. In villages across the length and breadth of the land, communities have been seriously disrupted by collapsed bridges and roads.
Massive, life-threatening landslides have also significantly compromised living conditions for many families. Lives have been distressed, livelihoods have been impaired and homes have been destroyed.
These calamities are not the result of one rainy season. They represent the impact of years of neglect. Such is the effect of years of untended, ignored calls to attention, in the face of nature’s broadsides against the environment. They have contributed to the progressive weakening of the infrastructure in many parts of the country. Much of the damage which has been in evidence during the current rainy season is exposed as the cumulative effect of government inaction. While the Government concentrates on big-ticket construction projects such as the new Tobago airport, the Toco highway and multi-storey buildings in the capital, rural communities are being largely left to look after their own problems.
The Government should be embarrassed by the sight of frustrated citizens pooling their own resources to patch treacherously deep and wide potholes.
In one of the latest acts by residents seeking to fashion homemade solutions to their infrastructural hazards, the people of Carli Bay were pictured pointing out potholes filled with the effects of heavy rain. They say such occurrences constitute one challenge, while another is the result of river overflow from high tides. They reported using whatever materials they have at hand, to help make their lives, and their livelihoods, less of a challenge. These include discarded mortar and leftover bricks from construction sites.
Within this community, there is a population that includes a reported 200 persons who make their living from fishing. They point to the high irony in paying Road Improvement Tax from their purchase of gasoline at an estimated $1,000 a day. Given the lack of attention, and the reported problems emanating from the Works Ministry, they have been forced to devise home-grown means of improving the roads they must travel, to get to and from their work bases.
Even as the Ministry itself has committed to finding a way around these inconveniences, its “Asphalt hot-mixing plant” is said to be broken down. The affected residents have committed to employing alternative means to fast track the urgent repairs.
From another spectacular development highlighted in the past week, residents of one community in the vicinity of Coco Road, California, had to block roads. Homes in the vicinity were shifting and collapsing, because of what has been revealed as unsupervised, if not indiscriminate quarrying.
Having already identified the construction sector as key to kick-starting the Covid-hit economy, the Government should prioritise the improvement of vulnerable rural infrastructure. Upgrading access, through these means, is vital to improved quality of life for the hundreds of thousands of people scattered in villages across our two islands. This is also essential for incentivising the migration of people and capital into these areas.