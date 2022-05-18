Sadistic and greedy

Reading the 1997 report of the Cabinet-appointed task force on the operations at children’s homes and institutions is a stomach-churning, gut-wrenching exercise steeped in sordid exploitation of children for power and greed.
Its assertions regarding Sister Dominic’s punishment and treatment of girls at St Jude’s Home offers a profile of a sadistic, deeply dysfunctional human being who was a law unto herself and, worse, was allowed the space to exercise brutal power over her charges. Her actions could hardly have been secret. According to the report, the allegations and available evidence were taken to the late and revered Archbishop Anthony Pantin, who confessed to having received many complaints against her. In the end, nothing came out of their urgent meeting with him.
We note the complete absence of any reference to this report and its damning contents in the carefully worded statement issued yesterday by Archbishop Jason Gordon. He limited his comment to a response on the findings of the more recent Judith Jones committee’s probe into State-funded children’s homes. Perhaps he is yet to read the 1997 report.
However, when he does so, he will recognise that between the 1997 Sabga task force report and the 2021 Judith Jones committee report, the gravity and scale of criminal allegations is beyond the capacity of any committee of civilians, no matter how independent and respected. This is a matter for the police, and it is now up to acting Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob to follow the example of other countries which set up well-resourced teams of detectives dedicated to the singular pursuit of investigating old crimes committed against children on a mass scale.
As is demonstrated by similar cases around the world, investigating allegations of systematic sexual and physical abuse of children under the care of the State, religious and other bodies is a very difficult proposition because of the layers of protection and institutionalised secrecy that must be penetrated to find the truth.
Trinidad and Tobago is required to show exactly how much value it places on justice for these children, most of whom come from poverty and dysfunctional homes.
The world is changing around us. The ghosts of many assumed to be forgotten are speaking through DNA, guilty consciences, the release of victims’ tortured tongues and the breaking of codes of silence within the world of privilege and power.
It is worth noting how the Jones report has succeeded in digging up the bones of the 25-year-old Sabga report which, once deemed dead, has now sprung to life, giving us a second chance at redemption.
In approaching this investigation, T&T should start by admitting that the odds do not favour justice in this case and there is a more than even chance that it will be an exercise in again sweeping the truth under the carpet. Let us not pretend but face this truth, for in recognising this, the effort will be made to assemble a serious, professional and sustained police investigation with the legal authority to access information and conduct forensic investigations.