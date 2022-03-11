Safety first, NiQuan

It is coming up on a year since the massive explosion at the then-newly commissioned NiQuan gas-to-liquids plant in Pointe-a-Pierre. On the occasion of that near tragedy, the company had adopted pretty much the same opening stance as the officials of Paria Fuel in the incident which led to the deaths of four divers.
They held residents at bay, initially declining to engage those residents who had experienced the trauma of the event. The company had literally to be forced into some kind of contact and communication with those residents.
The country was lucky on April 7 last year that no lives were lost when there was an explosion at the plant, with a force that rocked neighbouring communities, extending well beyond its environs. Many families spoke of the trauma they experienced by the violence of the jolt.
In community get-togethers over the issue up to weeks later, some of those residents related tales of the horror they experienced in the wake of this incident. In some cases, building structures were said to have been compromised.
What emerged as having been critically lacking on that occasion was made a carbon copy of, by the early response of officials of Paria Fuel in the diving tragedy.
The company was exposed as not possessing an acceptable community relations capacity. At last reckoning, a comprehensive report of what happened on that day, and a programme for assuaging public anxiety over any possible repeat, remain outstanding. It is anybody’s guess one year later whether NiQuan has made any significant strides in treating with this aspect of its operations. The Marabella-based Southern Marines Steelband Foundation has come forward now to call for a halt to any planned resumption of work at NiQuan. This, it said, should be contingent upon proper public consumption of the promised report into that explosion.
The band should be commended for this stance in defending the community’s right to be fully assured about public safety, ahead of any planned re-start of operations there.
It is holding the company to the word of one of its senior executive managers. He is reported as having said that an impact assessment, when completed, would trigger necessary authorised investigations that would then lead to recommendations for resumption of operations.
Such a sequence of events was to have been completed towards the end of 2021.
With no assurance among the residents concerned, the steelband’s alarm over any pending resumption of operations at NiQuan is more than justified.
As the Paria tragedy has so powerfully shown, the need to observe stringent safety standards cannot be over-stated. Community consultations with people living and working within a defined radius of the plant should be mandatory.
In the aftermath of such a potentially dangerous incident, the same requirement for community consultations applied by the Environmental Management Authority before issuing a Certificate of Environmental Clearance should be applied regarding safety concerns.
It is in such unsettling circumstances that the people of Marabella in general should band together, but perhaps it’s the best way of ensuring that their safety and security are not put at risk once again.