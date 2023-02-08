Now that the file that was apparently never lost has been returned to his office, Attorney General Reginald Armour should rethink his decision to hire not one but two retired judges to investigate its presumed disappearance.
In the normal course of any workplace, deviation from practice is a straightforward matter for any manager or human resource department to deal with. Therefore, if an employee of the Ministry of the Attorney General took a file and failed to return it, either in error or deliberately, it should be a fairly simple matter to address. This, after all, is what managers are paid for.
In this case, however, taxpayers may not be paying extra to solve a non-mystery, but to finance a wild goose chase designed to distract the population from core questions.
If there is to be an investigation in this matter, it should start with the rush to judgment on the basis of what appears to be a superficial enquiry before spreading fears of “sinister” happenings inside the AG’s office.
Part one of this so-called investigation was initiated by the then-acting AG, Stuart Young, who, in the immediate aftermath of the $20 million malicious-damages award against the State brought by nine men freed on the charge of murdering Vindra Naipaul-Coolman, publicly announced an investigation into the State’s failure to enter a defence. Within hours, having returned to office from a trip abroad, the substantive AG raised the temperature with the suggestion of “sinister” matters afoot and sending the entire country into wild speculation about the “disappeared” file.
Even as the public was digesting this news, it was hit with a one-two. First came the announcement of retired Justice Rolston Nelson being retained “to advise the State on issues relevant to the missing file” and the “provenance of the decision delivered by the High Court”. This was followed up the next day by an announcement that retired Justice Stanley John had been retained to lead the investigation to determine exactly how the case file had “disappeared” and to “interrogate the systemic process in existence” at the AG’s office.
Now that the file is back where it belongs, the real matter to be investigated is the poor quality of management in the AG’s office that has led to such howlers. Having already cost the country millions of dollars by failing to put in a defence in this case, the office cannot be allowed to keep running up the tab on the taxpayers’ account by continuing with this charade.
This issue smacks of managerial incompetence and political deflection.
There is no mystery about handling a deviation from practice that resulted in a massive financial penalty, as occurred in this case. An internal investigation would be sufficient to identify the culprit and deal with him or her. In the process, it should identify the loopholes that permitted this wrong to occur and address them promptly.
Political deflection is an altogether different matter. In this case, it can be summed up in the very succinct Trinbagonian phrase of “taking in front before in front takes you”.