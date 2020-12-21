THE team of medical experts who performed the historic, successful kidney transplant on former Express columnist Michael Harris last month deserves the nation’s highest regard.
Mr Harris had been a dialysis patient for the previous two years. In the heart-warming story which appeared as the front-page lead in this week’s Sunday Express, the former “Tapia Man” as he is called related what to him was an ordeal to which he had become accustomed.
“It was a shock,” he said. “I had an idea of what some dialysis patients go through. It’s a very restrictive lifestyle. You spend three days hooked up to a machine, and the rest of the week you spend waiting to go back on the machine. I was not pleased, but I couldn’t do anything about it.”
But in the life-saving surgery which became possible because his son decided to donate a kidney to his father, Mr Harris became the oldest such recipient, not only in this country, but in the English-speaking Caribbean. He is 72. The next oldest patient to have had a successful kidney transplant was 66, the records show.
Congratulations are also due to his son, Elliott Renaud-Harris, who said he made the decision to become a live organ-donor to his father, after watching what he had to go through “at a time when he should have been living out his best years, enjoying his retirement”. His father, however, was initially reluctant to accept this gift of renewed life from his son, but the younger man was resolute in his commitment.
One of the added positives from this experience, as told to us by renal transplant surgeon Dr Malcolm Samuel, is that a live organ donation increases the life chances of the recipient, while posing no known risks to the donor. He said in its 15 years of operations, the National Organ-Transplant Unit at the Mt Hope Medical Sciences Complex has thus far not reported a single case in which a live donor went on to develop renal failure of their own. Dr Samuel also reported the continuing upward movement in the dialysis patients in the county. In the eight years since he joined the unit, he said that population had moved from 1,000 to 2,000 persons, a 100 per cent rise. Dr Samuel described this as “an exponential increase”.
He painted a dismal picture of many people on dialysis dying while awaiting a possible transplant. This unit is the only one conducting a fully functional programme, doing both live and deceased donor transplants in the English-speaking Caribbean. Patient Michael Harris was its 193rd donor transplant patient.
It is a cause for celebration and for thanksgiving, a salute to the big-heartedness of a son to a father, and a hats-off to the team of medical professionals and their support staff.
For making life-saving history before our eyes, it is necessary to once again salute those who were at centre of this complex procedure. Drs Dave Harnanan, Malcolm Samuel, Ariel Valeron and Gabriel Galvis, and transplant co-ordinator Elizabeth Smith, here’s to you.