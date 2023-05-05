Saluting Mr Jagurnauth

Notwithstanding the obvious differences between a car submerged in a shallow swamp metres from a major roadway and a Delta P incident undersea that sucked five souls into a 30-inch pipeline, it was difficult for passing trucker John Jagurnauth not to see the ghost of the February 2022 Paria tragedy in last week’s rescue of an imperilled motorist.
Indeed, Mr Jagurnauth’s motivation for putting himself at risk to render aid to a fellow human in distress was in part, in his words to this newspaper, “I not waiting for ah next Paria situation here, where people waiting and then recovering dead bodies.”
The gasping deaths of divers Fyzal Kurban, Kazim Ali Jr, Rishi Nagassar and Yusuf Henry and the depth of guilt wrought on survivor Christopher Boodram were fates Mr Jagurnauth wished to avoid. And he did.
After the midnight hour on April 27, Mr Jagurnauth was heading home in his Junior Sammy Group of Companies vehicle, when he saw an overturned car in the Caroni Swamp just off the Uriah Butler Highway. In this instance, as at Paria’s Berth 6 last year, emergency personnel had already responded and were on site. On this occasion, help came in the form of the Trinidad and Tobago police and fire services. But now, as then, according to the trucker’s undisputed account, those charged with the responsibility were again unable to put the emergency into their response.
From Mr Jagurnauth’s account, the distressed driver had been in the partially submerged vehicle for an hour, police were awaiting Fire Service intervention, the Fire Service was awaiting a wrecker, emergency personnel said they were neither trained nor in possession of equipment to attempt a rescue and, bizarrely, the emergency fire officers were outside their district jurisdiction.
Officers at the scene had no information on how many people were in the vehicle, whether they were conscious, or indeed any information that could assist an emergency rescue.
It is to the eternal credit of police constables Aaron and James that they welcomed his offer of assistance, thus allowing the 36-year-old husband and father to effectively commandeer the successful rescue of Kern Keith.
In this context, it is disheartening that the Paria commission of enquiry yesterday postponed its deadline for submission of its report to August 31. In that report are expected to be fulsome recommendations to guide the national network of emergency responders in living-saving procedures, protocols, resources and resourcefulness.
It is the second time the commission has disappointed the public. The Jagurnauth rescue tells how deep that tragedy has reached into public anxiety that in moments of crisis, official help might not be able or willing.
We join with the fraternity of truckers and others in celebrating the courage and skill of a Caribbean citizen coming to the aid of another. We are certain there are multiple acts of human kindness performed daily by good hearts across the country. In saluting Mr Jagurnauth, we salute them all.