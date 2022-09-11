Same old policing

Between the all-day prayer service hosted by the Police Service Central Division and the Acting Commissioner’s plan to fight gun crime at the supply source, one would have to say the police certainly seem to be trying to cover all bases.
The spiritual initiative mounted by a group of police officers going by the sobriquet “The Watchmen” is quite a novel approach and we look forward to its fruits. We feel ourselves on more solid ground, however, in commenting on the planned crackdown against organised crime announced by Acting Commissioner McDonald Jacob.
While we wish Acting Police Chief Jacob all the best, we feel obliged to note that he adds nothing new to the public’s understanding when he says the task is not just about taking guns off the streets and arresting persons but to investigate by what means and from where and whom weaponry came into their possession. If he is saying that the police are only now focusing their investigation on supply routes then we can understand why the country is today flooded with illegal arms.
Not that we are surprised.
T&T policing has been shaped by a lack of imaginative policing for as long as anyone can remember. Who can forget the amount of police energy that went into arresting individuals for small amounts of marijuana while - to quote David Rudder- “someone letting the cocaine pass”. While police were chasing home-made shotguns, an entire arsenal of weapons, enough to attempt a coup, was imported and accumulated in this country right under the noses of elements of national security. Repeatedly, the public is told about major drug busts that run cold in dead-ends. Maybe some of us watch too many police dramas on TV because we’re invariably disappointed when the police nab the small fry drivers and delivery personnel instead of following the physical and forensic trail of illegal weapons and drugs all the way up to the big fish.
Policing failures over the years have allowed minor infractions to balloon into major challenges that today defy the combined might of the police, army and coastguard to break the supply chains that now have T&T flush with guns and drugs. We note the Ag CoP’s emphasis on building informant networks but cringe when he places his hope in a new decentralised process for paying informants. Apparently, this is a novel development from the previous centralised arrangement that took three to four or more months for an informant to be paid. It is no wonder that criminals are leagues ahead of the police service.
We truly wish we could have more confidence in the efforts of Ag CoP Jacob and his team but quite frankly the strategies on offer are no match for the high-powered criminality in this country. About two decades ago, then Prime Minister and chairman of the National Security Council, Patrick Manning declared that the authorities knew the identity of “Mr Big”, a reference to the country’s biggest criminal figure. No action followed his words then and, decades later, we seem no closer to action now.