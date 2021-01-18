Saving Asa Wright

THERE has been over these last nine months or so, dismal news about the closures of businesses and special interest concerns brought on by the abrupt cessation of activity in the wake of Covid-19’s massive disruptions.
All of these combine to present depressing realities concerning the significantly changed circumstances befalling business and industry, as well as necessary adventure and relaxation for many citizens.
Travel into and out of the country over this period has been severely impacted, thus deepening the impact on those entities which survive on the basis of eyeballs and foot traffic provided by visitors.
News last week of the situation affecting the operations of the Asa Wright Nature Centre (AWNC), with its eco-lodge, is just the latest among such negative outcomes.
Forty-two workers at the eco-lodge located at Asa Wright Nature Centre, were sent home last Friday because of this new reality.
In a post on its Facebook page, and on its website at the weekend, the Centre however vowed to continue its not-for-profit trust, as well as its wildlife sanctuary.
Management and Board at the facility have pledged to sustain its ongoing research and conservation projects as well as to provide needed maintenance for the trails and grounds of the centre. In seeking to do so, however, they have issued a broad-based public appeal for financial assistance.
Such an appeal has gone out to business and community leaders, scientists, environmentalists, teachers, parents and children from around the world to donate any kind of monetary assistance to meet the financial challenges brought about by these developments.
The AWNC is a “not-for-profit” trust established in 1967 by a group of naturalists and bird-watchers to protect part of the Arima Valley in a natural state and to create a conservation of wildlife, and for the enjoyment of all.
It was one of the first nature centres to be established in the Caribbean.
It manages 495 hectares of land as a wildlife sanctuary in the Arima, Aripo and Guanapo valleys, a field research station and a lodge.
Such a precarious environment as exists in our midst at the moment, calls therefore for similar attention to be paid to the upkeep of other treasured natural attractions in other parts of the country, which depend on patronage by public visits.
The precious San Fernando Hill and Visitor Centre is one of them, as well as Tobago’s Main Ridge Rainforest, designated as one of the world’s oldest legally protected reserves, geared specifically towards conservation.
Voted the world’s leading eco-tourism destination by World Travel Awards, every year from 2003 to 2006, this natural wonder is said to possess the kind of intrinsic ecological value sought after by such visitors from all over the world.
These are just a few of the examples of natural wonders existing here within our shores, and which now cry out for some combination of public, private and beneficial financial assistance.
We should all bear this in mind, as we continue responding to Covid-19’s widespread ravages on our ways of life, livelihoods and economies.