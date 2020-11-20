Saving our children

Saturday Express Editorial

The four core principles from the International Convention on the Rights of the Child are as follows: non-discrimination, devotion to the best interests of the child, the right to life, survival and development.

They stem from the declarations in the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child—a legally binding international agreement setting out the civil, political, economic social and cultural rights of every child, regardless of race, religion or abilities.

In Trinidad and Tobago, however, these rights are found to have been breached in all too common and cavalier a manner, with disquieting frequency, in what appears to be the ingrained behaviour of adults.

There is no doubt that our children are under siege.

There were predictions at the beginning of the national lockdowns decreed as a result of the threats posed by Covid-19 that there would have been an increase in cases of child abuse, along with other forms of domestic violence. The numbers thus far have borne this out in starkly disturbing terms. In one of the most recent cases, a 63-year-old grandfather was brought up on charges of having molested his 13-year-old granddaughter.

The Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister, with responsibility for Gender and Child Affairs, told us that over the period January to August this year, there were more than 11,000 calls to the domestic violence hotlines. The immediate past chairman of the Children’s Authority revealed that in many cases, abuse of children in domestic situations is being perpetrated by a parent, many times a mother. He described the Authority as being “overwhelmed”, despite the heroic work it has been undertaking in defence of the nation’s children, and their inalienable rights.

One independent senator told the country in a recent iteration of this deep-seated social crisis that a study conducted for the period 2015 to 2018 disclosed a staggering 14,581 cases of abuse against children. A study conducted on figures from 2008 alone, by sociologist Dr Daphne Phillips, found that 40 per cent of children who committed criminal acts had been sexually abused. “A child acting out is a child crying out for help,” we have been advised.

Principal among the ambitions established with the start of this observance in 1954 was a command for the attention of mothers and fathers, teachers, nurses, doctors, Government leaders and civil society activists, community leaders, corporate moguls and media professionals to play their part, as well as young people and children themselves, in making Universal Children’s Day relevant for their own societies, communities and nations.

This offers each of us what is advanced as an important entry point to advocate, promote and celebrate child rights, translating them into dialogues and action that will build a better world for children, and for us all.

What is stated here in such unambiguous terms is that we all have a job on our hands, and thus far we are failing in this duty to do right in this fight to save our children. This is key to the ultimate mission for saving our society.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Thanks for the knowledge and laughter

Dennis Hall, better known as Sprangalang, was honoured by having the street to enter Skinner Park named after him.

Special thanks to Mayor Junia Regrello.

There are some people you cannot please. It’s damned if you do, damned if you don’t.

Money does not grow on trees

How does one put $1,000, or $10,000, in someone else’s hands, forget it for two weeks or two months, add nothing to it, and expect to receive $20,000, or $50,000, at the end? Is there some obeah that multiplies this money magically?

Saving our children

Saving our children

The four core principles from the International Convention on the Rights of the Child are as follows: non-discrimination, devotion to the best interests of the child, the right to life, survival and development.

They stem from the declarations in the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child—a legally binding international agreement setting out the civil, political, economic social and cultural rights of every child, regardless of race, religion or abilities.

In Trinidad and Tobago, however, these rights are found to have been breached in all too common and cavalier a manner, with disquieting frequency, in what appears to be the ingrained behaviour of adults.

Parallels and extremes

Parallels and extremes

I shouldn’t have been surprised by the volume of responses to my last column on domestic violence and sexual abuse. They are obviously prevalent though we can only guess at the extent.

Talent, the key to economic development

Talent, the key to economic development

In 2015, our GDP had declined for four consecutive quarters—we were in a recession which was caused by the reduction in foreign exchange earned by the energy sector. This situation continued into 2020, forcing the Government into continuing deficit budgets, the use of the HSF and drawdown on the foreign reserves.

Broken election promises...or not

The idiom “might is right” has proven itself to be true more often than not, especially in these times. I am referring specifically to possible broken election promises with regard to prioritisation of major public projects.