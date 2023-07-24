Saving our youths

By the time the skies opened to soak the grounds at the Queen’s Park Oval yesterday, the stars had already aligned on and off the cricket pitch in the historic 100th Test match encounter between the beleaguered West Indies cricket team and India, world number one in the longest and shortest forms of the glorious game according to the International Cricket Council (ICC) rankings.
The West Indies staged stubborn resistance in their second outing at the Oval, having been bowled over in the first Test match in Dominica. Beneftting considerably from rain, which delayed play over the weekend and washed out what promised to be an intriguing final day’s cricket yesterday, the regional team offered a bit more of the grit and gusto Caribbean people have been crying for.
In particular, the second day of the Oval Test match afforded young and old alike the opportunity to see an unusual show of endurance from the senior men’s West Indies team. Among the game lovers who made their way into the venue last Friday were young men and women identified by the Heroes Foundation, a non-governmental organisation (NGO) whose mission is to empower children and youth to find the hero in themselves.
The Foundation has partnered with T&T and international cricket legend Brian Lara, officially a mentor working with the West Indies men’s team, in an inspiring initiative aptly named SAVE—Sports Against Violent Energy. Through a network of NGOs working with children nationally and inside communities, the Foundation identified and arranged for hundreds of bright-eyed youths to populate bare stands at the Oval and to meet some of the world’s best men cricketers from both the India and West Indies teams.
Sadly, West Indies cricket stands today as an exhibition of personal and professional adversity even after years of reports, recommendations and efforts from Caribbean fans, governments and retired cricketing greats. The latest effort is yet another prime ministerial cricket sub-committee of Caricom announced at the conclusion of the 45th heads of government conference and 50th anniversary celebration in Port of Spain.
Hope for the recuperation of West Indies cricket from this Caricom effort, chaired by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, is dim given that previous sub-committees, chaired by Prime Minister of St Vincent and the Grenadines Dr Ralph Gonsalves, and former prime minister of Grenada, Dr Keith Mitchell, bore little to no fruit.
But on Friday at least, T&T youths would have witnessed a demonstration of the team’s perseverance and determination in the face of adverse circumstances.
The SAVE initiative, bearing the hopeful marks of a knowledgeable and networked NGO and the genius cricketing mind of Lara, himself a father, promises to deliver a crop of inspired cricketers and supporters invested in the dream of a unified regional team that in turns uplifts and diminishes Caribbean people like no other sporting effort.
India’s tour of the Caribbean continues with eight more match-ups, time and opportunity enough for the West Indies to offer to those youths and others a lesson in strength of character and disciplined application of skills.