Say no to war

With one voice, and without compromise, the world must demand that Israel cease its deadly aggression against Palestine and its people.
In urging this, we note the far more diplomatically nuanced statement issued by Caricom yesterday which steered clear of reference to either party, limiting the regional position to a call for an immediate ceasefire and an end to hostilities. The regional body went on to affirm its support for the United Nations’ efforts towards a two-state solution “as the best way forward”. The statement in itself spoke loudly in what it did not say, given the divisions within Caricom’s own ranks. In 2012, these were exposed when Barbados and the Bahamas abstained in a UN General Assembly vote to accord Palestine non-member observer status. Trinidad and Tobago was proudly among the 138 UN members to support the motion.
While governments may have strategic reasons for issuing carefully crafted and minimalist diplomatic statements, the citizens of the world who are witnessing the human tragedies in the Gaza must raise their voices on the side of the people. The world cannot just look on while babies and children are wiped off the face of the earth by a fortified nation whose military might is no match for people who are reduced, in some cases, to fighting back with stones.
In this mismatched battle between the Israeli military and Hamas, the Palestinian militant organisation, the casualties are lopsided. Fatalities among Palestinian children alone far outnumber the total number of Israelis killed. As of yesterday, day nine of the conflict, 63 children had been killed to the 12 deaths suffered on the Israeli side. Hundreds more have been injured. Before this war comes to an end, the number could well surpass the 300 children killed in the first war between Israel and Hamas in 2008-09 which lasted three weeks.
Who will forget the heart-breaking image of a tearful Nadine Abdel-Taif, helplessly saying “I’m only ten. I can’t even do anything in this war. I just want to be a doctor or anything to help my people. But I can’t. I’m just a kid.”
This newspaper joins in the global condemnation of Israel’s bombing of a multi-storey building housing the Associated Press and Al-Jazeera. We are horrified at the single-minded deliberation and cynicism with which it pursued its objective while giving the media houses a one-hour warning for occupants to leave the building before the strike.
Over the past nine days, the world has been looking to the United States to use its superpower status to force an end to this war. However, the Biden administration has been too slow and too nuanced in its response to convince anyone that it is ready to bring the full weight of its authority on the side of stopping Israel’s attack. US President Joe Biden must know that in telling Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he “expected a significant de-escalation today on the path to a cease-fire”, he has left far too much room for Israel to complete its mission of destruction and subjugation. How many more lives must be lost “on the path to a ceasefire”?