Say what, Mr Hinds?

Saturday Express Editorial

THERE seems to be no end to the missteps being made by Cabinet ministers who are so far out of touch with reality that they may be living in an alternate universe.

Two days after rival gangs engaged each other in a gun battle from both sides of the Rose Hill RC School in Laventille, National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds paid a visit there, with police and other officials in tow. Reporting on his tour via social media post, the minister’s first point was that he wanted the public to know the video of pupils lying on the floor in classrooms was “quite misleading”.

He said the police informed him that the gunmen were some 200 metres away from the school premises, and that he had also been assured by school administrators that the children were not ever “at peril of any physical danger”.

Perhaps, however, Minister Hinds should have told that to the little ones, as they lay on the floor in their classrooms, cowering in fear over what might have been coming next. He should have told that to the teacher who was desperately trying to keep them quiet, between outbursts of “Oh my God, Oh my God”.

How dense could Minister Hinds be to have clearly missed the point of the public’s pain arising as a direct result of this ­incident?—the shock and outrage at seeing pupils in such a ­situation of deep, instant trauma. What seems clear here is that the minister may not have been experiencing what everyone else naturally felt in those tense, terrifying moments. He should not have bought so wholesale this view from the police, who have themselves fallen down on their job in their mission to “protect and serve” in communities such as this.

If there is any situation which we can call to mind that quali­fies as being more insensitive, more emotionally numb than this minister’s utterances in this instance of near tragedy, a majority of right-thinking citizens need to know. As a definite matter of urgent national importance, to paraphrase a common parliamentary expression, the Minister of National Security has a duty to explain those utterly perplexing remarks.

By implication here, astonishingly tone-deaf to the situation which presented itself, the minister appears to be accusing the teacher of overreacting.

It is only by the Grace of God that things did not go more awfully wrong on the morning in question. As an MP with long-sanding service representing voters and citizens in parts of this very cauldron of social instability, Minister Hinds appeared more in an attempt to run for cover. By seeking, unsuccessfully, to minimise the clear and present dangers on display through this incident, he has done himself no good. He has flown in the face of reason, and he has indirectly challenged the rightful reactions of a teacher who powerfully experienced a near-hit, on her school compound, and on the children there in those moments.

Minister Hinds owes every one of them directly, and the rest of right-thinking Trinidad and Tobago indirectly, a sincere apology as only a starting point in seeking to make amends for this massive mis-pronouncement, tragic as it is, in and of itself.

