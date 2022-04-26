Scary prelude to the wet season

With dry season showers already triggering enough flash flooding to tie up traffic and disrupt public activity, we should be concerned about what lies ahead when the wet season officially begins in about a month’s time.
Chastened by experience, even the normally gung-ho Minister of Works, Rohan Sinanan, was cautious when asked by San Juan/ Barataria MP Saddam Hosein if his constituents would be spared flooding this year: “I can do as much as I can do, but I am not God,” Sinanan responded.
In preparation for the coming rainy season, the authorities should consider building into the disaster plan some of the measures that were introduced during the pandemic. Prime among these would be a seamless transition to remote working and schooling as an option when weather conditions make it difficult to get to and from work and school.
While many employers in the private and State enterprise sectors continue to operate a hybrid system of work, the public service and schools are back to pre-pandemic hours.
This is a good time for the Government to update the country on the progress of the Ministry of Digital Transformation in fast-tracking the process of e-government and accelerating T&T’s transition to a digital society.
In August 2020, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley co-opted former TSTT executive and electronics engineer Hassel Bacchus to lead the initiative as Minister in the Ministry of Public Administration and Digital Transformation headed by Allyson West. Last July, anxious for greater progress, Dr Rowley carved up West’s portfolio to create a stand-alone Ministry of Digital Transformation under Bacchus, with a staff of 31 persons and a 2021-22 budget of $282 million. What remain unclear are this ministry’s specific deliverables, delivery schedule and priorities, all of which the public needs to know in order to evaluate its performance and determine whether it is receiving value for the money invested in it.
T&T’s current reality of heavy traffic jams and higher fuel prices should be incentive enough for the motoring public to help T&T meet its commitment to reducing carbon emissions from transportation by 30 per cent by 2030. However, the indications from the nation’s roadways over the past few days tell the story of a country back on the move and contributing to global warming by burning fossil fuel in traffic jams while waiting for flood waters to subside. If this is a prelude to what will occur over the second half of the year, then we should be planning for a season of disruption.
Unlike the rainy seasons of 2020 and 2021 which occurred under varying degrees of lockdown conditions, the country is more or less back to pre-pandemic levels of activity. The Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM) should review and update its plan with this in mind.
It is clear that the multiple factors responsible for the flooding problem now overwhelm the flood management system. With this in mind, the authorities’ best strategy would be to prepare for the worst, even while hoping for the best.