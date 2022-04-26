Scary prelude to the wet season

Express Editorial : Daily

With dry season showers already triggering enough flash flooding to tie up traffic and disrupt public activity, we should be concerned about what lies ahead when the wet season officially begins in about a month’s time.

Chastened by experience, even the normally gung-ho Minister of Works, Rohan Sinanan, was cautious when asked by San Juan/ Barataria MP Saddam Hosein if his constituents would be spared flooding this year: “I can do as much as I can do, but I am not God,” Sinanan responded.

In preparation for the coming rainy season, the authorities should consider building into the disaster plan some of the measures that were introduced during the pandemic. Prime among these would be a seamless transition to remote working and schooling as an option when weather conditions make it difficult to get to and from work and school.

While many employers in the private and State enterprise sectors continue to operate a hybrid system of work, the public service and schools are back to pre-pandemic hours.

This is a good time for the Government to update the country on the progress of the Ministry of Digital Transformation in fast-tracking the process of e-government and accelerating T&T’s transition to a digital society.

In August 2020, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley co-opted former TSTT executive and electronics engineer Hassel Bacchus to lead the initiative as Minister in the Ministry of Public Administration and Digital Transformation headed by Allyson West. Last July, anxious for greater progress, Dr Rowley carved up West’s portfolio to create a stand-alone Ministry of Digital Transformation under Bacchus, with a staff of 31 persons and a 2021-22 budget of $282 million. What remain unclear are this ministry’s specific deliverables, delivery schedule and priorities, all of which the public needs to know in order to evaluate its performance and determine whether it is receiving value for the money invested in it.

T&T’s current reality of heavy traffic jams and higher fuel prices should be incentive enough for the motoring public to help T&T meet its commitment to reducing carbon emissions from transportation by 30 per cent by 2030. However, the indications from the nation’s roadways over the past few days tell the story of a country back on the move and contributing to global warming by burning fossil fuel in traffic jams while waiting for flood waters to subside. If this is a prelude to what will occur over the second half of the year, then we should be planning for a season of disruption.

Unlike the rainy seasons of 2020 and 2021 which occurred under varying degrees of lockdown conditions, the country is more or less back to pre-pandemic levels of activity. The Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM) should review and update its plan with this in mind.

It is clear that the multiple factors responsible for the flooding problem now overwhelm the flood management system. With this in mind, the authorities’ best strategy would be to prepare for the worst, even while hoping for the best.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Scary prelude to the wet season

Scary prelude to the wet season

With dry season showers already triggering enough flash flooding to tie up traffic and disrupt public activity, we should be concerned about what lies ahead when the wet season officially begins in about a month’s time.

Chastened by experience, even the normally gung-ho Minister of Works, Rohan Sinanan, was cautious when asked by San Juan/ Barataria MP Saddam Hosein if his constituents would be spared flooding this year: “I can do as much as I can do, but I am not God,” Sinanan responded.

Fixing our human rights face

Fixing our human rights face

The country’s Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs swiftly responded to what one report called the “damning” aspects of a US report on our human rights.

Minister Browne told a reporter the Government “welcomes and stands to benefit” from what he termed a type of “collaborative approach” in the preparation of this latest examination of our record.

Many benefits to having Spanish as a second language

Having read the article of Marina Salandy-Brown regarding the reintroduction of Spanish as a second language in Trinidad and Tobago, I have to agree and endorse her proposition to consider Spanish as an added tool in our arsenal of languages.

We were there once when the country was under the rule of Don Jose Maria Chacon, a Spanish governor who served from 1783 to 1797 and who was responsible for declaring a town in the South as San Fernando.

Impressed by the beaches ...but talk about garbage!

Having recently visited Trinidad, I was impressed by the beautiful beaches and the warmth and kindness of the people we encountered.

We were lucky enough to get to Scotland Bay, Down D Islands, but my family was appalled by the amount of disgusting garbage left on the beach.

We gathered up about 12 bags of garbage and brought it back on the boat with us, but I had to wonder who would leave such an awful mess on a beautiful beach like that.

Private land owners left to the wolves

SEVERAL recent news items caught my eye. The first was that Mr Rohan Sinanan reported his family’s land near Penal was being sold by fraudsters.

In this case the police assisted, but had been unable to find the fraudsters on site during their visits to the scene.

The second was a lament by Mr Samuel Thornhill in Toco about the serious infrastructural deficiencies that are allowed to remain while the Government promotes massive expenditure on another white elephant­—the Toco port.

Prevention better than cure

It is a known fact that child abuse is not limited to homes, but also child daycare centres in T&T, and may be more rampant than reported in the media. In more recent times two of our nation’s children succumbed to brutal home beatings.

Local government, through the 14 municipal regions and the Tobago House of Assembly, have the opportunity to greatly assist in combating child abuse by way of periodic and impromptu visits to such homes and centres.