WITH the Delta variant of the Covid-19 virus taking greater hold here in Trinidad and Tobago, it’s no surprise the order by the Ministry of Education for a return to in-person classes in the upper forms of the country’s secondary schools is not a roaring success.
Just as a note of further caution, there was news out of China yesterday to the effect that people entering the capital, Beijing, were being heavily monitored. Anyone coming in from any district in which there was even a single case of the Delta variant was being turned back.
From various reports on local developments yesterday, there was indeed a higher turnout than what was previously the case, with only vaccinated children in school. Yesterday’s turnout did not match expectations of the policy makers, however.
We continue to urge the Minister of Education and her team to continue to be highly vigilant against the possibility of a dramatic surge with this variant. This comes in the wake of the disclosures by the health authorities yesterday that ICU facilities in the parallel system are at capacity.
Principal Medical Officer for Institutions, Dr Maryam Abdool-Richards raised the alarm at a news conference yesterday, saying a total of 27 patients were waiting to be transferred to the parallel system, with nine of them needing to be placed in ICU.
Up to late yesterday, officials at the Ministry of Education were collating figures for exact turnout at secondary schools across the country, but initial reports indicated that while attendance had gone up, it was not what had been expected. Some parents expressed concern about the possibility of their children coming into too close contact with their friends who may be yet unvaccinated.
One stand-out is the situation at Fatima College in Port of Spain, where the principal, Fr Gregory Augustine has reported a higher than 90 per cent turnout of pupils in the upper forms. This, he said, was the result of the fact that most of the pupils have been fully vaccinated.
This is definitely not the case generally in schools across the country, and it comes with the fears of many parents concerning the vulnerability of their children.
Perhaps the numbers overall will pick up, to justify the decision to switch from more universal online learning to in-person classes, but concern regarding the uncertainty involving the vaccinated and the unvaccinated in schools is palpable.
Too much is riding on the need for us to prevent a return to anything close to the lockdown which attended the first few months of the presence of the virus in our midst. Even after acknowledging that, as with the rest of the world, we must learn to live with the virus, in whichever variant it presents itself, there is no point in committing unforced errors as to how we go about doing the same.
Enough examples have been before us already, of countries where, and communities within them, in which acknowledged gains were rolled back because of overconfidence.
Clearly executing a decision of the Cabinet on this aspect of the Covid-19 containment and management strategy, the Education Minister is in the cross hairs here.