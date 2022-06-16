Schools need smart policy on phones

Express Editorial : Daily

The incident involving the seizure and alleged search of ­pupils’ phones by teachers at a secondary school deserves a more thoughtful response than the usual rush to ­judgment and blasting of one side or the other. There are multiple ­issues to be considered that will not be resolved by knee-jerk ­responses.

When used responsibly, smartphones are a major asset to the education process; irresponsible use can be a major distraction, with the potential for destruction.

With the Ministry of Education currently engaged in reviewing the National School Code of Conduct, this is the right time for it to lead a national discussion on the use of smartphones in schools.

Although the incident which triggered public concern and interest involves the serious and salacious matter of pornography among minors, the use of technology in the education system should be viewed through a much broader lens. It should also be recognised that the misuse of smartphones by pupils mirrors the abuse of communications technology by adults, including law ­enforcement officials. Cyberbullying, harassment, abuse, blackmail, unauthorised recording and distribution of audio and video content, invasion of privacy and compulsive phone use are behaviours that are widespread among the adult population. The challenge is to prevent them from infiltrating and disrupting the school system, to the detriment of all. From this perspective, a regime of rules on the use of smartphones in schools is a punitive response to unacceptable behaviour. However, change does not have to stop at punishment. The incorporation of digital education into the school curriculum can influence change outside the school walls.

A good starting point to a national conversation on smartphone usage in schools is “respect”, which is the very first word of the National School Code of Conduct. It is important that the views of all stakeholders, including pupils, are taken into account in setting policy, and that policy is implemented in accordance with a clearly defined process that leaves no room for arbitrary action by principals, teachers, pupils or anyone else.

The first step is to ensure pupils are fully cognisant of the Code of Conduct. In some countries, pupils are required to sign the similar codes as a form of contract between themselves and the school to show they have read it before committing themselves. In some countries, such as Canada, teachers have the right to seize phones, but cannot search them without the pupil’s permission. It is also illegal for teachers to force pupils to open their phones for ­inspection. In California, USA, teachers have the right to search a pupil’s phone only in an emergency situation “involving danger of death or serious physical injury to any person”, while in other places, school officials can search pupils’ phones if they believe the phone contains illegal or offensive material. Some countries require searches to be conducted by the police with a warrant, where required.

The point here is that Trinidad and Tobago needs to develop its own smartphone policy for schools that is grounded in consultation and consensus, and guided by clear processes understood by all, including pupils and parents.

