Scrap iron and social conscience

In supporting the ban on scrap iron exports, we had called for the Government to provide some measure of financial assistance for those persons earning an honest, if not also a decent living from this form of occupation.
The administration then announced a six-month ban on the export of this commodity, in an environment in which it was showing greater and greater promise for more and more players.
Such was the emerging nature of this aspect of business activity that it began to take on the face of criminality, with increased theft of State assets.
After a few meetings with major players in the business, who had been calling for face-to-face engagement with members of the Government, the authorities announced a total ban on exports for a six-month period.
Howls of objection from several layers of the players involved suggested that the situation was ripe for a kind of unrest which we could ill-afford.
Make no mistake about it, however, the ban is an absolute necessity as the authorities use the period to seek to put the proper arrangements in place for the proper operations of this activity. It ought to work in the manner which benefits all concerned. In such a scenario as dictated by the announcement of the ban, we had suggested some form of assistance to those who were going to be adversely affected in the process.
No such provisions were forthcoming however, and this threatened to create an atmosphere in which more people were being thrown on the breadline, unnecessarily. Peter was going to be paying for Paul, it appeared.
In our own assessment of the situation and the possible fallout, we made the suggestion that those business operators who were compliant with the law could be provided some form of grant which would tide them over during the period of the ban on exports. This, as a start, while other workable solutions were being considered, we felt.
Responding to what it called comments in the media about its role and function, the Ministry of Social Development and Family services has outlined some of the varied arrangements which it has in place for assistance to people and organisations in need.
In this context, the statement referred to what the ministry said was the “spirit of comradeship and solidarity” which has been long in existence. It cited, as an example, the “nice mix of philanthropic support, barter and trade” in books and school uniforms every year around the reopening of the school year. It heralded the work of this nature, conducted also by faith-based organisations and many of those in the wide NGO community.
The Ministry went out front here as well in advising that persons in the scrap- iron sector could apply for any of the grants which are available, and for which they may be eligible. Further, it said, “it is well known that any member of the public can apply for the grants which are available” and once they meet the stipulated qualifying criteria, their cases are considered.
In such a scenario, we reiterate the critical importance of the temporary ban, while hailing the Ministry’s announcement of possible financial assistance, where this is necessary.
Such a coincidence should work towards the better, more transparent functioning of the industry and the lawful maintenance of livelihoods for those involved.