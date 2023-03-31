SEA questions to answer

As Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly pursues a police investigation into yet another leak of an official Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) examination paper, it is an opportune time for her to update the country on the 2020 debacle in which a senior ministry official was said to have exchanged the names of first- and second-placed top SEA performers.
On that occasion, the minister told the country there were options available to her to act against the senior official who exceeded his/her remit by varying the placement list. Two SEA exams later, the thousands involved in the annual routine would like to know who is accountable and what price has been paid for the distress of parents and their children and the obvious suspicion about the system that derives from such an occurrence.
The leak of SEA exam papers, most recently language arts, is not new. In addition to the arbitrary act that at first denied Ameerah Beekhoo a President’s Medal (Gold) in 2020, images of exam papers were leaked then, too. Then, as now, the leak occurred on the morning of the exam, which led Minister Gadsby-Dolly to speculate that this current leak likely “emanated from the limited category of personnel exposed to the examination papers on the opening of the secure packages, which could only have taken place upon their unsealing on the day of the exam”.
The phase of the process to which she refers involves examination supervisors, their assistants and finally the testers who distribute papers to anxious young examinees in various venues across the country. While pupils are required to enter examination rooms without cellphones and other recording devices, it would appear that this rule does not extend to some of those who exercise immediate authority over the unsealed packages.
The minister seems to have looked at the journey of the examination papers from their origin in Barbados to pupils’ desks and identified the point at which the secured packages are unsealed and who has access to them. Why, therefore, that group of ministry personnel is apparently allowed access to recording devices is unknown. Interrupting that access seems an easy fix.
We accept for now the minister’s reassurance that given that the leak of the language arts paper circulated on the morning of the exam itself occurred when pupils were already engaged in the examination process, those pupils would not have been able to access unfair advantage. In spite of that reassurance, we do not agree that this is the end of the matter.
Recurrent leaks and the 2020 placement error have opened up the SEA system to suspicion and legal challenge, especially since the examination is supposed to enable the transition of the society’s young minds towards higher education. While the society awaits curricula and administrative modernisation, the least it can expect are quick fixes to some of its perennial execution problems.