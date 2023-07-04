SEA trend in right direction

The assumption that the online release of the results of the Secondary Entrance Examination (SEA) would be more efficient in helping to reduce the angst surrounding the annual exercise proved to be flawed when the system buckled under the weight of the demand for access.
With 18,797 pupils having written the exam, one could well imagine the large number of people all trying to log on at the exact moment at which the results were to be posted. What many got instead were hours of frustration, to the point where some parents picked up their laptops and headed off to schools, hoping to find someone with an answer to their question of what school their child had been assigned to.
Whatever dry run had been done to test the system under maximum pressure had either been inadequate or incomplete, assuming such an exercise had been done at all. Given the fever-pitch anxiety that grips pupils and parents as the clock ticks down to the release of SEA results, the Ministry of Education should have had a Plan B in the event of failure. Perhaps officials were more confident about achieving a smooth execution than they should have been. Clearly, there are technical issues here to be resolved and which should not be excused away as mere teething problems.
That being said, there is much good news to celebrate, given the significant improvement in pupils’ scores. The most exciting statistic was the 51-per cent decrease in the number of pupils who scored less than 30 per cent in the SEA. The fact that these pupils had spent roughly two critical years being taught online at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic indicates the effort that had gone into exam preparation.
We congratulate all parties, including the Ministry of Education, school administrators, teachers, parents/guardians and most especially the pupils themselves for this Herculean rise from the last year’s doldrums when over a quarter of the pupils who wrote the exam, 27.8 per cent, had scored under 30 per cent. The ministry quite validly sees the improvement as the result of its Remedial Education Programme which was conducted in 80 primary schools. On the principle that the rising tide lifts all boats, we hope this success motivates everyone to even greater progress next year. The goal should be that no child who is cleared to write the SEA exam should score under 30 per cent.
This admirable improvement, however, is little consolation for the 13.55 per cent or 2,547 pupils whose performance fell below the 30-per cent mark. Hopefully, there is a plan for assisting these pupils that should include remedial work and testing with a view to addressing learning difficulties where found.
Other good news was the overall performance improvement in the mean scores of the examined subjects—mathematics (50.4 per cent), English Language Arts Writing (53.4 per cent) and English Language Arts (61.6 per cent)—all of which compare quite favourably with the figures for 2022, when the mean scores in all three were under 50 per cent, at 41.9 per cent, 44.3 per cent and 44.4 per cent, respectively.
The goal now must be for consistent improvement.