Between intense dry seasons and torrential wet months, a natural phenomenon has introduced itself to the Caribbean. Sargassum seaweed, troubling to the region’s economy and the comfort of its populations, is becoming as regular a feature of the June—August months as the scorch of the year’s early months and the precipitation of the later ones. In two months, the Caribbean is expected to see more sargassum smothering its coasts than it has seen in the past decade. Some anticipation from agencies and individuals is wise.
Scientists at Florida Atlantic University’s Harbour Branch Oceanographic Institute forecast a 5,000-mile wide tide of sargassum to pass through the Caribbean on its way to Florida. The biomass is the largest yet seen, doubling in size from December 2022 to January 2023, which was the mass’ second consecutive monthly doubling, previously observed only in 2018. Expected to accumulate along beaches to depths of six and seven inches, the rootless and seedless sargassum will begin rotting 48 hours after washing up. Though non-toxic for the most part, dense deposits will stink and interfere with local ecosystems.
These new large deposits of sargassum have had a heavy toll on the tourism and fishing sectors across the Caribbean. In 2015, Caricom’s Caribbean Regional Fisheries Mechanism (CRFM) estimated that 115,582 fisherfolk with an estimated 32,906 vessels and production levels of 141,574 metric tonnes per month populate the countries of the Caribbean. Caribbean exports of fish were valued at approximately US$263.7 million with the economic value of this sector accounting for up to eight per cent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in some member states.
Sargassum reduces the availability of fish and their sizes. It disrupts fishing activity and damages fishing vessels and gear. Barbados’ Fishery Division recorded significant decreases in the average annual fish landings before the first sargassum influx of 2011, compared with post-influx fish landings, with declines of 56 per cent for flying fish, 42 per cent for dolphin fish and 50 per cent for wahoo.
There is an ongoing regional effort to explore uses of the floating seaweed that will optimistically bear a fruit of climate resilience in a time of climate change. Research leads, the CRFM and New Zealand’s government-owned Crown Research Institute, met T&T nationals here earlier this year to help advance the project of turning sargassum into innovative saleable products. Also involved are Caribbean Agricultural Research and Development Institute (CARDI), the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA), the Caribbean Industrial Research Institute (CARIRI), the Engineering Faculty of The University of the West Indies, the Association of Caribbean States and the Caribbean Private Sector Organisation (CPSO).
With the best of the region’s institutes focused on the problem, we could cautiously forecast some alleviation down the road. As of now, however, some measure of preparation to meet the mass and its risks will count towards proactive problem-solving.