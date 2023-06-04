Secrecy breeds distrust

As annoying as it is, we take no particular offence at the implied criticism by the TTPS Director of the Special Victims Department of our Sunday Express front page report on the alleged rape of a Venezuelan migrant by Coastguard officers while in Immigration custody. Shooting the messenger is par for the course. However, it is an occupational hazard that this newspaper is prepared to risk if shining a light into the darkness of official secrecy will make the wheels of justice turn faster.
However, given the particulars of the case, we are puzzled by Supt Claire Guy-Alleyne’s admonition of the media yesterday on the grounds that the police investigation could be set back when the media “plaster these things on the front page”. Perhaps she missed the part where the alleged victim’s attorney said they had sought the court’s protection on her behalf in order to prevent her being deported while the alleged crimes against her were being investigated.
The fear of secrecy is not an unfounded one.
T&T authorities have gained an international reputation for deporting illegal Venezuelan migrants after they had registered as asylum seekers with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and while their matters were before the court. One particularly egregious case occurred in November 2020 when 19 migrants were deported hours after the court had ordered that their deportation orders be quashed and they be allowed to stay in T&T under state supervision pending the outcome of their asylum applications. As occurred on Saturday, the lawyers for the Ministry of National Security in that case had failed to show up at the court hearing, later claiming that the ministry was unaware of the court’s order when it deported the 19 persons in a group of 160 within hours of the court’s ruling.
Given the manner in which the State has dealt with illegal migrants, no one should be surprised that victims of human trafficking would hesitate to trust state representatives. Certainly, the phalanx of seven officials who represented the Counter-Trafficking Unit, Immigration Division, the Police and the Ministry of National Security at yesterday’s somewhat bizarre news conference in response to the Sunday Express report, should know that they have a trust deficit to surmount, especially in dealing with young women trafficked from Venezuela.
By now, the Counter-Trafficking Unit should know at least as much as the general public knows about the role of law enforcement personnel in facilitating trafficking rings and in exploiting the women involved.
While we were pleased to see that the police and various units of the Ministry of National Security were prompt in responding to the disturbing report of the alleged rape and the circumstances surrounding it, we were nonetheless puzzled by the unwillingness to disclose even the most basic information. In refusing to disclose any details about the personnel assigned to guard migrants at the Heliport and to provide the gender composition of the security team, Supt Guy-Alleyne succeeded only in feeding the common perception that law enforcement protects its own. We simply do not understand how disclosing such information could have compromised security arrangements, as she claimed.