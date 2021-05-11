Securing the workplace

Express Editorial : Daily

As the country grapples with Covid-19, more attention needs to fall on the working conditions of employees in Government ministries, public agencies and private businesses, both big and small.

As the deaths and infections rise, workers who are exempted from the current lockdown are understandably concerned about the safety of their workplace. Many are taking their experiences and fears to social media because they do not know where else to go. Reports are also reaching the media of workers being afraid to speak out and demand better of their employers after colleagues test positive for Covid-19.

Despite the closure of retail businesses, restaurants, bars, sporting and other activities by the stricter regulations imposed last week Monday, thousands of workers are still required to be on the job. Within the public service itself, there are many grey areas in determining who are essential and who are not.

Making that decision appears to be a highly subjective and discretionary matter, subject to the different opinions and priorities of various permanent secretaries. This should not be. Nobody whose physical presence is not absolutely needed at the workplace should be required to go out and be fearful about being punished if they refuse to comply. Given the variety of scenarios being played across the public sector, the head of the Public Service should issue clear directives to guide both permanent secretaries and public servants.

Similar situations are being reported in the private sector, where employees who are required to be physically on the job are operating in spaces that are too compact to allow the social distancing required. Poor workplace ventilation is another problem that could be contributing to the rise in cases.

That issue was among several addressed yesterday by the President of the Senate who issued a circular updating the Senate’s Covid-19 safety measures, one of which was the installation of air purifiers designed to inactivate airborne pathogens and micro-organisms.

Securing the workplace against Covid-19 is not a cheap business, given the need for ongoing sanitisation, Covid-proofing the workplace to maintain distancing, the hours spent in contact-tracing by HR departments and the now increasingly regular absence of exposed staff who have to go into quarantine. However, as high as it is, the cost to business pales in comparison to the cost to life.

On the likelihood that there may be unscrupulous employers who are willing to save money by cutting corners, hiding information about positive cases among staff, deducting pay from persons having to be quarantined or insisting that they keep working when exposed, or not sanitising even when employees test positive, we urge the Occupational Safety and Health Agency to lift its profile at this time and let employees know that it is available to intervene if necessary.

In this regard, trade unions also have a role to play in advocating for workplace safety.

We note recent concerns expressed by the body representing police officers about the lack of personal protection equipment and arrangements for priority testing of suspected Covid-19 cases. In these times, we cannot afford any of our walls of defence to fall down.

