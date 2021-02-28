Seek consensus on WASA

BECAUSE water is not oil, the Government must approach the challenge of transforming the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) from the perspective of consensus-building and not confrontation. We signal this caution in response to the scapegoating that has flared up as the Government prepares to lay the Cabinet Sub-committee’s report on WASA in Parliament on Friday.
When it comes to WASA, no government stands blameless which is why we hope the Government and the Opposition will avoid the finger-pointing and blame-laying that will only breed antagonism and acrimony. Unlike Petrotrin which could be shut down with an impact generally invisible to the public, the transformation of WASA, whether or not along the lines proposed by the government, must be handled delicately, wisely and knowledgeably. Promoting a confrontational atmosphere will not be helpful in protecting the public’s water supply, limited as it is.
Over the years, T&T has experienced many water crises fuelled by ratepayers’ anger, industrial disputes, inadequate infrastructure, technical breakdowns and weather conditions, among others. Today, the impact of WASA’s unreliable supply has been largely papered over by the private purchasing of water tanks as consumers factor water lock-offs into their daily lives. Even so, few families would have enough tanks to survive a few days’ disruption, not to mention the critical public institutions like hospitals.
One issue already breaking out in public is the conflict between the Government and privately-owned Desalcott. From the Government’s perspective Desalcott is an albatross around WASA’s neck with the utility reportedly owing the company some $210 million on a take-or-pay contract signed in US dollars and extending to 2036. Struck during a period of expansion at the Point Lisas Industrial Estate, the commercially-priced water was earmarked for the petrochemical plants on the estate. However, despite whatever projections were made into future, today’s reality is that the demand for water at Pt Lisas has fallen far below the contracted supply as a result of the closure of several plants due to a combination of depressed commodity markets and increases in the price of natural gas.
The stage seems set for this issue becoming uglier with the Government advocating a legal opinion that says it can buy itself out of the problem by purchasing Desalcott while the company declares itself not for sale. Given WASA’s current dependence on Desalcott’s water to supply consumers in south Trinidad, the differences between these two parties must not be allowed to get so sharp that the relationship breaks down to the detriment of the public’s supply of water.
At this time, T&T is no position, financial or otherwise, to resolve the massive problem that is WASA. Even if it could buy Desalcott tomorrow, WASA’s problems would not go away. Indeed, it may even get worse. Because it deals in water, the substance of life itself, WASA cannot be shut down and be partially resurrected in days, as was done with Petrotrin. Instead of inflaming the situation with finger-pointing, we urge all parties to treat WASA as the provider of an essential service that it is, and not as a political football.