Seek the light

FOR the first time since 2019 Trinidad and Tobago today celebrates the national festival of Divali without Covid-19 restrictions. Although the World Health Organisation has not yet called time on the global pandemic, normalcy has crept back into our lives, bringing with it the old familiar and joyful feelings of community togetherness that defines Divali, the festival of lights.
If ever there was a time that the world needed the warm glow and lightness of light it is now.
In the three years since we last celebrated Divali as a national community, there have been many dark nights of the soul. With the national death toll from Covid-19 approaching 4,250, thousands of families are today still nursing the grief of having lost one or more loved ones to the pandemic. Many others are experiencing other losses such as good health, business and salary incomes and desired opportunities.
For those who have managed to survive the tumult of the past two and a half years, Divali 2022 represents the light of hope for a better tomorrow. In the current environment of challenge things might not be easy. The uncertainty that has shaped our lives since March 2020 is expected to endure in a world now complicated by war and a sweeping tide of nationalism that is already reversing many of the gains of a globalised world held together by trade flows, an integrated financial system and the revolution in communication technology.
For those in need of certainty, negotiating the shifting sands of uncertainty can be scary but it is a skill worth acquiring for adapting to a world where the only certainty is change.
With global financial institutions warning about a tough year ahead, Trinidad and Tobago has the proven capacity for resilience that could help see us through the darkness and into the light.
Above all, we have each other and a culture of community that could help carry us across the finish line. For anyone who has given up on us and caved in to the talk of division, we urge you to look around and see T&T as it really is—a country carried by the goodness of its people and their love for this place that we all call home.
There are terrible and dangerous forces among us that sometimes threaten to overwhelm our confidence in our ability to build the society of which we dream. In the same way that the Ramleela tells the epic story of Lord Rama’s defeat of Rawan, we must recognise that we, too, are in a Ramleela of our own in the battle between good and evil. It is up to each of us to decide and declare what side we’re on and to commit to the actions that flow from that.
If we are about good then it also follows that we are also about truth, kindness, fairness, empathy and generosity, among others.
On this Divali, let us all recommit to living the values we espouse by walking the talk and seeking the light.