Senator Mark’s fake outrage over CCJ

The Opposition party’s about-face on the Caribbean Court of Justice is so extreme that we might as well be in the world of Alice in Wonderland.
In Parliament on Tuesday, UNC Senator Wade Mark summoned his full capacity for outrage in declaring that “the United National Congress will never, never support, Madame President, the CCJ in its current incarnation”.
It is hard to believe this was the same man in the Speaker’s elevated chair in Parliament on April 25, 2012, when his leader, then-Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, declared with “immeasurable pride” her government’s decision to leave the British Privy Council and embrace the CCJ as this country’s final court of appeal for criminal matters. As she put it then: “As a measure of our growing confidence in the CCJ, and as a mature and leading world democracy, in this year of our 50th independence anniversary, we will table legislation acceding to the criminal appellate jurisdiction of the CCJ...”
Her announcement was welcomed both inside and outside Parliament, including by this newspaper that declared it a red letter day.
Now, ten years later, with T&T still tied to the Privy Council, Senator Mark and the UNC expect the population to believe that the very same CCJ which its leader embraced in 2012 in “a most historic development in the administration of justice in Trinidad and Tobago”, on the grounds that “a century old tradition of erudition and excellence in the legal profession of the Region” had left “no room for hesitancy”, is now completely unacceptable because “politicians are appointing judges to the CCJ”.
Lest anyone think that the process for appointing judges to the CCJ has changed between 2012 and now, let it be known that there has been no such change. This argument is a white rabbit that Senator Mark pulled out of a hat to rationalise the UNC’s refusal to support in Opposition what it embraced in government. The same must be said about his demand for a referendum on T&T joining the CCJ. In 2012 when PM Persad-Bissessar announced her government’s intention to accede to the CCJ, it was not on the basis of any referendum, but decision of her cabinet.
Trying to find logic in the UNC’s current position is an exercise in futility. In any case, we see Senator Mark’s vehement objection to the CCJ for what it is: fake outrage designed to cover political opportunism. The fact is that there is no significant difference between the process by which judges are appointed to the CCJ and the process by which they are appointed in Trinidad and Tobago.
If the process was good enough for the UNC to accept in 2012, then it should be good enough for it to accept in 2022.