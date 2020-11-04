Serious solution needed for floods

It is hard to believe that there is no policy, planning or engineering solution to the ritual flooding endured each rainy season by communities in Central and South Trinidad.
With a permanent corps of engineers in the Drainage Division of the Ministry of Works, this problem should have been licked decades ago and not have been allowed to become the 21st century fact of life it is today. What is the point of government if not to address the basic infrastructural problems that affect the quality of life enjoyed by citizens?
The charge of neglect levelled against the government by Chris Hosein, councillor for the Reform/Manahambre area in South Trinidad, cannot be shrugged off as just Opposition old talk. As a local government representative on the frontline of representation, Councillor Hosein must feel the direct heat of community frustration and anger, as helpless residents watch as their homes drown in river water year after year. What can explain this but neglect?
Rather disingenuously, Rural Development Minister Kazim Hosein responded by pointing out that the Disaster Management Units of all 14 regional corporations had been activated before Sunday’s torrential rains. But this is completely beside the point. As the minister responsible for rural development, Minister Hosein must address the councillor’s allegation that the Ministry of Works had failed to clean the Guaracara River which had overflowed its banks and deluged nearby communities. One would assume that when they meet in Cabinet every week, these are the kinds of concerns the ministers of Rural Development and Works address on a timely basis.
It is commonplace for the authorities to blame citizens for building houses in flood-prone areas, but this is a broad brush that covers up the State’s own negligence in mitigating the risk of flooding through effective drainage infrastructure and maintenance of waterways.
Government after government has prioritised massive new highway projects over the needs of inadequate and collapsing infrastructure. The result is a lopsided development with large swathes of the population living with age-old infrastructural problems like leaking water mains and flooding while governments chase the latest new thing.
With the economy in decline, this is a good time for the Government to focus on maintenance of existing infrastructure. Like every citizen, the Government, too, must ensure that existing infrastructure on which T&T has already invested is in good enough shape to last a long time.
It is tempting to explain the flooding problems affecting Central and South Trinidad as examples of rural neglect by the PNM administration with its base along the urban East-West Corridor. While a case for this may well be made, the UNC also had its turns in government to address the flooding problem in its heartland constituencies.
With the impact of climate change already being felt, Trinidad and Tobago must prioritise the implementation of a national drainage plan within the framework of a national physical development plan supported by enforcement.
It must also accept its responsibility to solve problems. Governments cannot keep blaming people when there is already much infrastructure in place to ensure public compliance.