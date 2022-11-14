Setting the guidelines

COMMUNITY centres across the country are not to be used for religious services, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has declared.
He was responding to a question in the House of Representatives on Friday on whether it was the Government’s policy to impose a fee on religious institutions for the use of community centres to conduct religious services.
Dr Rowley said there would be no encouragement of such a practice. He said opening up the facilities to what he called “every Tom, Dick and Harry to conduct church services in these facilities is going to run counter to the letter and the spirit of the purpose for such facilities”. It would create discord in those communities where this may be the case, he said.
Activities by all community organisations outside of religious bodies will be encouraged, the Prime Minister said, pointing out that existing arrangements allow for the imposition of “peppercorn” rates for such usage. He said for religious usage, this is likely to open the door to contention and discord among community members.
For generations, there have been issues concerning the use of community centres in some communities. This is the case in all too many areas across the country. The pattern, by and large, has been that the prominent party groups, and the persons most influential in leading them, usually get the privilege of having the keys for such public facilities. There have been, for decades, no known or accepted set of criteria which govern who gets the keys, and who doesn’t.
Going forward, such guidelines must be made clear, with a principal consideration hanging on whether or not the person or persons seeking to use these spaces qualify as residents.
Where a group of residents who seek to make use of a centre, their presumed political affiliation should have no bearing on the considerations of those who must grant access, or not.
Such has been the case, in too many instances, in communities across the country, and it is past time that this practice should come to an end. Someone’s entitlement to make use of communal facilities provided for with public funds ought not to revolve around their political affiliation. In addition, discussions and events taking place in these spaces should not be judged on the extent to which they may be critical of the party in power, or of the MP for the particular area.
People must feel free to air their views, on issues such as the quality of governance and of public administration, wherever they may be across the country, in spaces provided for this. Enhancement of such a culture of engagement only makes for a more vigorous, more enlightened populace, the better to hold the feet of their representatives to the fire. The staging of well-ordered civic and cultural events in properly managed community facilities will also contribute significantly to life in those districts.
Because of the highly sensitive nature of religion, religious practices and beliefs, however, it is well not to go in this direction, for the use of community centres.