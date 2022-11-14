Setting the guidelines

Addressing the second annual ministerial summit of the Caribbean Examinations Council in Grenada on Friday, The UWI Vice-Chancellor Sir Hilary Beckles lamented the low level of tertiary enrolment among young people across the English-speaking Caribbean which places this bloc of islands “at the bottom of the pile” in the hemisphere. The result, he said, is that the region is not generating the professional skills, training and “academic specificities” to push economic development and transformation.