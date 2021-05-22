Settle Couva dispute

With daily deaths consistently in double digits and new daily infections in triple digits, this is not the time for warring between the nation’s health authorities and senior medical staff on the frontline of the battle against Covid-19.
The internal dispute between senior medical staff at the Couva Hospital and the North Central Regional Health Authority (NCRHA) has the potential to undermine morale and jeopardise the Covid-19 effort to the extent of affecting patient care. For Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh to dismiss it as a management decision in which he does not get involved is a cop-out. All RHA boards are appointed by the Government which gives him more than ample room for intervention. Further, we find it hard to accept that Minister Deyalsingh, who never hesitates to seize opportunities for berating others, including the media, would take a hands-off approach in a matter of such crucial importance at a critical point in the nation’s fight against Covid-19.
In light of the statements made to this newspaper on Friday by Dr Don Martin, Medical Chief of Staff at the Couva Hospital, the NCRHA should rethink its decision to rotate the current crop of senior medical staff out of the hospital’s schedule at this time. Dr Martin’s statement that the NCRHA is using a dated request to justify actions that he does not support should be enough to bring an end to this matter, unless there is something more in the mortar. The openness with which Dr Martin spoke was remarkable, especially given the pervasive fear known to exist at the upper echelon of the public sector. In the battle against Covid-19, it is imperative that the top medical personnel charged with leading the nation to safety be willing to speak truth to power.
In an interview with this newspaper last Sunday, Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram noted that while his team makes its decisions purely on the basis of what is best for reducing the number of deaths and cases, the Prime Minister and other Cabinet members “lend their advice” regarding what “should and shouldn’t be acceded to”.
As the Government’s measures for halting the spread of Covid-19 fall short of their aims, questions must be asked about whether the Government is in fact following the science as it claims. What advice, for example, did Dr Parasram and his medical team give the Government in the run-up to the Easter weekend when it was evident that T&T was already in an upsurge? Did the team believe that either of the two sets of regulations imposed after Easter was adequate for countering the upsurge, or did they make recommendations which were not “acceded” to?
We raise these questions in light of the obvious inadequacy of the measures. Bear in mind that the stiffer measures announced by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley on May 7 and which were due to end today have had minimal impact, if any, on the rate of infections and deaths.
It is also debatable whether the SoE and curfew as currently framed are enough to disrupt viral transmission to the extent needed.
We will see.