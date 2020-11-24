Shame on you, Minister Young

Six months ago this newspaper called for the resignation or dismissal of attorney Stuart Young as Minister of National Security following a succession of diplomatic and national security disasters in which he was the central figure.
Today, on the evidence of how the deportation of Venezuelan refugees was handled, we are further reinforced in our position that Mr Young is unsuitable for the office entrusted to him by the Prime Minister.
Once again, the deportations have embarrassed Trinidad and Tobago and challenged our fitness to be counted among civilised nations. We hang our heads in shame at the actions being carried out in our name by exercising law untempered by mercy, compassion and common sense, and disrespectful of due process.
Minister Young’s attempt to dress the deportations in the robes of a sworn commitment to upholding the law is the usual babble of autocrats for whom the law provides expedient cover.
Trinidad and Tobago is not unique in having to balance the requirements of border protection and immigration laws with its obligations to victims of humanitarian crises. It is an enormous challenge which we do not deny. However, in balancing these competing needs, there are actions that distinguish democratic countries from repressive regimes. One of these is the treatment of children and desperate families.
Minister Young is the minister under whom the imprisonment and deportation of 27 Venezuelans, 16 of whom were children, one a four-month-old baby, most of them under the age of ten, occurred. On a rainy and blustery weekend, with lawyers hustling to get the court’s intervention, the 29 were put back on their vessel and guided back across T&T’s territorial line, effectively nullifying the court action. Tired, hungry and desperate, the group returned to T&T yesterday and we await the outcome.
As far as the T&T Government was concerned, they were deported and no longer our problem. From the perspective of families resident in Trinidad, interests in Venezuela, the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights, among others, this country’s actions ranged from “cruel” to a matter of deep concern.
We cannot accept that our country’s only options in dealing with desperate Venezuelan immigrants is either to allow T&T to be overrun, to all our detriment, or to put defenceless women and children through the rigours of a perilous voyage just days after surviving the initial ordeal. Minister Young’s suggestion that some of them could be victims of human trafficking intensifies the danger since smugglers are known to commit murder when they lose money on a deal.
Surely, there is a third option by which our borders can be protected within a structure of compassion and respect for rights. This is where the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) can assist in helping T&T negotiate the challenge.
We note Minister Young’s testiness in referring to the UNHCR at his news conference yesterday, but urge the Government to seek the UNHCR’s support and collaboration in dealing with illegal Venezuelans.
Given the circumstances that are driving hungry Venezuelans here, the Venezuelan Embassy cannot be the appropriate and only point of reference.