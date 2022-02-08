Shame on you, NWRHA

Among hospital horror stories, the case of Katherine Akum Lum stands out for its gut-wrenching awfulness.
It is bad enough that instead of distilled water she was accidentally administered a pelvic wash of lye, corrosive concentrated sodium hydroxide, following a hysterectomy at the St James Medical Complex. However, there could be no acceptable excuse for the fact that two and a half years later, the North-West Regional Health Authority (NWRHA), which is responsible for the St James hospital, is yet to facilitate the ureteral reconstructive surgery needed for giving this mother a chance at reclaiming the life she once knew.
Worse, the findings of an internal investigation into the incident indicate that no one has or will be held accountable because of dysfunctional systems and processes that make it impossible to identify the source of the error. No one will be surprised by the management weakness which seems to be built into public sector systems to evade responsibility and accountability.
How can it be impossible to identify the exact point when, instead of distilled water, a bottle of lye or lye-tainted liquid was picked up from one location and sent to the surgical theatre, with devastating consequences? Even warehouses seem to have a better system for tracking stored products than the St James Complex, where an internal probe by the Quality Department found an absence of procedure for the collection, receipt and storage of distilled water. Bottles were unsealed and re-used while the water distiller itself was kept in an untidy, unlabelled environment with no control book for the receipt of water for the operating theatre and no roster for efficiency of attendants and staff.
The idea that this is the state of the hospital’s back-end system raises the possibility of other mishaps endured by patients who may never know the source of their post-operation complications.
The horror that this mother has had to endure for two and a half years while waiting for the NWRHA to send her for reconstructive surgery abroad is unconscionable. If the NWRHA were having problems sourcing the required foreign exchange, one would expect it to take the problem to the Minister of Health for Cabinet’s approval for a release of funds from the Ministry of Finance. This is an emergency that required urgent fast-tracking.
The NWRHA must explain the 30-month delay and Minister Deyalsingh must disclose whether Ms Akum Lum’s case was brought to his attention and, if so, what action he took.
Through no fault of her own and solely through the actions of some staff member or members at the St James Medical Complex, Katherine Akum Lum’s life went off the rails on June 12, 2019. Until that fateful day, she was a vibrant woman, juggling being a mother to her little boy with her career as a civil engineer. Since then, she has been bed-ridden, in unending pain and unable to care for herself and her son. There are at least two victims here who deserve justice.