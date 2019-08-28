Shame on you

The manner in which both the Opposition United National Congress (UNC) and the Government of the People’s National Movement (PNM) have handled the Dennie issue leaves both parties without the authority to make any claim to morality in public affairs.
The appearance of Carlton Dennie on the UNC’s Monday Night forum was an absolute disgrace, both by the man himself and by the UNC, a political party that has been in government and is seeking the public’s mandate for a second chance to run the country.
Listening to Mr Dennie on the UNC platform it was hard to believe that such an individual could ever have served as a Director of Intelligence at the Strategic Services Agency (SSA). At the very least, such a person would be expected to hold the office he once served with a certain respect and dignity and to exercise restraint in word and conduct. None of that was apparent from Mr Dennie. If, as an officer in the SSA he was sworn to some higher standard of public conduct than the average politician, it was nowhere in evidence.
One would expect that if Mr Dennie had the grouse he claimed about being instructed to “fire all East Indians” from the SSA, he would have found some other appropriate avenue for dealing with it and certainly not on a political platform. Indeed, his conduct was the antithesis of what would be expected of any intelligence officer.
However, Mr Dennie did not put himself on a political platform. That dishonour was the UNC’s. Perhaps Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar has forgotten that she was once prime minister of this country and carried the responsibility for the State on her shoulders. We cannot believe that as prime minister she would have condoned such conduct from any member of the SSA. That she chose to be party to such a disgraceful episode merely demonstrates the level of desperation that has entered the politics of this country.
For its part, the Government has shown itself to be equally desperate. One might have expected some statement of denial of Mr Dennie’s allegation from the Prime Minister and/or the head of the SSA, some refutation that someone at Mr Dennie’s level was in any position to hire or fire anyone as he claimed, and condemnation from the Minister of National Security of Mr Dennie’s crass reference to “Stuart Young’s Police Service”. But no. What the Government chose to do instead was to release some of Mr Dennie’s HR records in what, one assumes, was an effort to undermine the credibility of his allegation. Ultimately, the only question the files raised was about the continued employment of Mr Dennie. If all the allegations contained in the correspondence are true then the country has a far greater problem than Mr Dennie in the management of the intelligence services.
Winning by any means necessary is a dangerous principle. If our politicians cannot hold themselves to a higher standard then it will be up to the rest of the country to do so. No partisan political interest should ever be held higher than the interest of the nation.