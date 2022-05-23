Sharing the windfall

The stand-off developing between the Government and Labour over salary and wage increases seems set to deteriorate rapidly to an all-too-predictable outcome in the absence of some new and imaginative approach.
It is unclear exactly what Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley meant when he said “Let’s not overreact” in response to the trade unions’ threat to shut down of the country over the Government’s offer of a two per cent salary increase over the period 2014-2021.
Whatever he meant, the situation demands much more.
Workers are aware that the Government is reaping a petro windfall and has taken note from the Finance Minister’s mid-year Budget review that it has begun loosening its belt. They therefore expect that any windfall should also accrue to their benefit by the Government relaxing its belt-tightening policy regarding terms and conditions for public sector workers.
Dr Rowley is right in saying no one knows exactly how long high energy prices will last but the longer it does, the greater will be the Government’s windfall. The question is therefore how will Government use the windfall. Until Russia invaded Ukraine, the public was primed for a roll-out of reductions in the fuel subsidy as well as increases in electricity and water rates. While the war has brought a financial windfall for the Government, for the public, including workers, it has triggered a rapid rise in inflation, especially food inflation, and the growing threat of a global recession with consequences that could exacerbate the impact on the pockets of working people.
As the Government prepares to use its increased revenue to settle long-standing debts, arrears, VAT refunds and other bills, the rest of the population, including workers, naturally want to know how their own straitened financial circumstances will be relaxed by the windfall entering the Treasury. This is a valid issue that deserves a more thoughtful response than “Let’s not overreact.”
Higher salaries and wages are one means by which the population benefits from the country’s improved financial circumstances but it is not the only way. Given the number of times that T&T has consumed its booms to non-productive, unsustainable ends, it should be evident to all by now that the priority for the Government and the people should be to imagine futures that do not tie them to the vagaries of global commodity prices over which T&T has no control.
This is the case for economic reconstruction.
Now that the Finance Minister’s nose is no longer stuck to the grind of meeting daily bills, he should take the time to engage his government and political party in a review of economic policy with a view to shifting the axis of growth and creating more space for people to make the leap from worker to owner.
T&T is overdue for a serious national discussion on economic policy in which all interests are at the table. It is a matter for regret that the Government gave up so easily on the Tripartite Council when it had the chance to nurture less antagonistic, more accommodating and respectful relationships among government, labour and business.