Shockingly crass

Last time we checked, we were still living in a democracy where adults have the right to say yea or nay based on their own interest and judgment. For Kamla Persad-Bissessar to attack members of the Law Association because she disagrees with how they voted in Friday’s no-confidence motion against Attorney General Reginald Armour is an insult to our democracy and embarrassing from one who has been adorned in legal silk, had two brief stints as attorney general and served a term as prime minister.
If, as she charged, certain lawyers voted against the motion because they have received State briefs under the Rowley administration, are we to conclude that those who voted for it did so because they got no briefs? If she herself had voted no confidence in Armour, was it because she, too, got no briefs? We ask the question tongue-in-cheek simply to point out the nonsensical nature of her argument.
Some of the very attorneys at whom she threw such colourful words as “beggars”, “eat ah food” and “URP lawyers” also received legal briefs from her own administration. Among them were former attorney general Russell Martineau and Gilbert Petersen, who received $11.5 million and $5.76 million over the five years of her administration from 2010-2015. In accepting briefs from her government, were they also then “eating ah food” or being hired for their expertise?
The UNC leader’s disgraceful attack did no favours to the young attorneys who filed the motion of no confidence, and canvassed the support of their colleagues for a position they felt strongly about. In a profession known for mastery of words, brilliance of wit and toughness of character, all the UNC leader chose was the ointment of crassness for soothing the sting of their defeat.
The country’s next generation of leaders is in desperate need of examples of a higher wisdom that values criticism and differences of opinion as paths to better outcomes based on greater understanding of the other.
None of this is to suggest that State award of contracts for goods and services should be above scrutiny and criticism. It is no secret that State contracts are a lucrative feeding trough where financiers, friends and families stand first in line. This brings us back, yet again, to procurement legislation as the framework for the disposal of public resources, including legal fees.
In his news conference on Monday, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley expressed his disappointment over the delay while refuting suggestions that his Government was dragging its feet on the law. It is possible that the culprits in stymieing the legislation’s progress are the “interested parties and clients” to whom he referred. However, whatever agendas are at play, it is the Government’s job to clear the way. The procurement law threatens many, including public officials who will have to become more accountable and operate more transparently than they are accustomed to. It may not be the complete panacea, but it is our best shot at cleaning up the national conversation in which neither the guilty nor innocent escape being tarred by the broad brush of corruption.