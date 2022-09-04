Short-changing infrastructure

Express Editorial : Daily

The problem with ignoring the need for routine maintenance until a special occasion comes along, such as an election, for example, is that the delay ends up costing so much more. This is especially so when maintenance work that should have been done in the heat of the dry season is delayed until the rainy season.

The evidence abounds all around. What were cracks and fissures six months ago are today collapsed retaining walls and bridges, rotted utility poles and obstacle courses of potholes masquerading as roads. River courses are swollen to the point of losing their way to the sea and who knows what disasters involving underground pipeline infrastructure are lying in wait for us to discover.

In a few weeks’ time, all of this is likely to change at a significant cost to taxpayers. With the budget due in three weeks’ time and local government elections expected shortly thereafter, the public can expect to see neglect giving way to Government gusto amid a massive release of expenditure devoted to filling in potholes, clearing of clogged drains and river courses, bridge repairs and general beautification.

Whether this plan works to expectations will depend on how this year’s rainy season rolls out.

If the rains continue to be as heavy and relentless as they have been since May very little will get done.

The point here is the need for more responsible and cost-effective Government expenditure.

With the Government expecting an estimated $8 billion more in revenue than projected, the Minister of Finance can be expected to loosen the reins on expenditure to address, among other things, glaring infrastructural problems. However, having this option does not invalidate questions about the Government’s neglect of the country’s physical infrastructure pre Russia-Ukraine war which gifted us a timely petro windfall. What shape would T&T be in if, after this year’s rainy season, the country did not have the financial resources to expend on rehabilitative work? The T&T public is regularly and rightly castigated for its lack of care of public assets. However, its culture of neglect and abuse is shared by the State for whom ongoing care and maintenance of public assets are low on the list of priorities.

This past month has been exceptional for the Government’s high expenditure in sprucing up certain key assets and routes ahead of the visit by Caricom leaders for the Agri-Exhibition and Forum II which dove-tailed nicely with our 60th Independence anniversary celebrations. The T&T public was blown away by the impressively grand installations for the three-day event at the Queen’s Park Savannah. While the budget for that event has not yet been disclosed, it could not have been cheap, especially given how rapidly it had to be put together.

We in T&T excel at projects like these, which is what we do every Carnival in creating temporary performance spaces that magically appear and disappear at enormous cost to taxpayers, only to start again from scratch the next year. It’s time to embrace a more cost-effective culture of planning, maintenance and investment in sustainable assets, worthy of a society that is here for the long run.

