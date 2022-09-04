Short-changing infrastructure

The Joint Council for the Construction Industry of T&T (JCC) was invited to attend the Spotlight on the Economy forum hosted by the Ministry of Finance on Friday.

All present were informed that the 2022/2023 budget was going to be read by the Minister of Finance on September 26, and that the country could expect it to be over TT$50 billion, with a smaller deficit of around $2 billion. The latter was indeed good news.