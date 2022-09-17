The fact that so many Trinidadians, in particular men, seek their thrill at the expense of girls and women trafficked by criminal predators raises deeply disturbing questions about T&T society.
On Friday, as the police reported yet another rescue of “Latin American females”, this time involving eight females including two minors, T&T was once again faced with the question of why do Trinbagonian men, many with substantial life experience, education and other means, see nothing wrong in the degradation of other human beings, notably women?
None of the men who patronise the establishments involved can plead ignorance to the fact that the women rescued in police raids are victims of human trafficking. They are aware that these women are forced into sexual bondage and are yet still comfortable as part of the market of Trinidadian men whose insatiable appetite for “a Spanish” is propping up and keeping the trade alive. If the men of T&T withdrew from this market, it would collapse within a day.
The T&T clientele who demand trafficked and forced flesh carries the primary responsibility for keeping the trade alive and thriving. However, it is also supported and even validated by the attitude of many others, including women, who are guilty of stereotyping these trafficked females, blaming and shaming the victims and finding their kicks at their expense. In a matter that is clear-cut criminality, it is incredible how many Trinbagonians are unable to draw a clear, straight line between right and wrong and stand on the right side of it. Men are not the only ones who giggle and snicker in a matter demanding outright condemnation from all of us.
The issue speaks to a strong strain of misogyny compounded by hypocrisy that underlies the culture of violence against women that expresses itself in rape and other acts of sexual violence, domestic violence, extortion, public shaming of women and a general tendency to rush to harsh judgment against women on the basis of zero facts. Thankfully, we are not among the societies that punish women severely on the outlandish basis that they are responsible for tempting men into adultery and rape. But there are hints of this attitude in the constant blaming of women for courting rape, kidnapping and even murder by the clothes they wear and in the casual assumption that Latin American women are responsible for being trafficked in the sex trade.
Perhaps our sociologists and psychologists can help us understand why a people with a history of being trafficked and traded, violated and humiliated are today willing participants in perpetrating similar crimes on others. If we understood, we might be able to break the cycle that we see being repeated from as early as adolescence.
A few years ago, Google identified Trinidadians as its most avid group of porn searchers. Although received with much laughter and picong, it carried an uncomfortable suggestion of sexual inhibition and repression that was finding release and freedom online. Whether one is connected to the other is unclear, but the sustained participation in sexual exploitation demands serious enquiry into our culture of violence.