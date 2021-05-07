Sign of hope amid despair

AS the country continued to push past the tipping point for probable calamity concerning infections and mortalities from Covid-19, there came news that more vaccines are on their way.
At a news conference yesterday at the Diplomatic Centre, the substance of which came from the medical professionals and could only be described as dark and sombre, the Prime Minister announced that more vaccines would become available in a matter of days.
Just at the point at which there appeared to be a surge in public sentiment for accepting the vaccines, supplies ran out all over the country earlier this week.
We were told, however, that a batch of vaccines from the COVAX facility would soon be arriving in the country, and that another round of vaccinations would begin shortly thereafter. On top of this, the Prime Minister also provided further anxiety-easing news—that the Sinopharm vaccine from China had secured approval from the World Health Organisation (WHO), and supplies from that source would also soon be available here.
Such news was to come, together with the clinical presentations by the medical team at yesterday’s news conference projecting a scenario which placed us perhaps worse off than where we were at the start of the first set of restrictions more than a year ago.
Consistent with what we had been told at the medical update earlier in the week, the situation as at yesterday showed no signs of slowdown in the number of cases being reported. Deeply troubling to the contrary, it pointed to an increase in the rates of infection and fatalities among younger persons. Coupled with this was the disclosure that such persons facing what would be their individual darkest hours were confessing to just how they felt they may have picked up the virus. They were engaged in partying, and at gatherings of one kind or another, without proper mask-wearing, if at all. The Health Minister said this was a revelation, largely at variance with the information collected during normal contact tracing.
The parallel health system set up expressly to deal with the presence of this pandemic in our midst is inching closer to the point of saturation. Health workers doing yeoman service in treating with patients at these facilities are themselves falling prey to its effects. Physical and mental stress is an increasing reality for growing numbers of them.
It is against such a near dire backdrop that we join in reinforcing the appeals to members of the public to observe the personal guidelines for pulling us back from this brink.
Proper wearing of masks, regular washing of hands and scrupulous avoidance of gatherings must assume greater significance as our national watchwords in the current environment.
As has been emphasised as the absolute bottom line during yesterday’s news conference, whatever hope more vaccination offers will come to nought if we don’t change our behaviours in this regard right now. Unless it is absolutely necessary, our best bet is to stay at home in order to stay safe. This has to be accepted as the underlying ambition behind these restrictions, in the face of staggering statistics.