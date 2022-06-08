The stress, confusion and chaos surrounding the in-person interviews for the 2,000 jobs on Royal Caribbean Cruises raise serious questions about the recruitment facilitation services provided by the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and the Arts.
The scenes witnessed over the past two days at venues in Port of Spain and San Fernando were not supposed to happen. Two weeks ago, when Minister Randall Mitchell announced the cruise line’s recruitment drive at a signing ceremony between his ministry and Royal Caribbean, he said applications could only be made through an online portal. Yet, persons who had followed the instructions ended up jostling with walk-in hopefuls who had not applied, resulting in frustration for applicants and an overwhelmed staff. Yesterday, matters took a turn for the worse. At the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts (SAPA), people stood their ground for hours in rain and sun, hoping just to get through the doors. At one point, people broke the line and rushed forward to hear an announcement.
As with any online appointment system, one would have expected applicants to be sent a confirmation record of their appointment date, time and location for presentation prior to entry. This is a straightforward process that would have weeded out those turning up without an appointment, and prevented the situation degenerating into a melee of disorder, disappointment and anger.
On Tuesday, as problems emerged at the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA), Minister Mitchell put his best spin on the situation, describing it as evidence of the “high level of interest in this excellent opportunity”. He must have been wearing rose-tinted spectacles that day because what most people saw was a desperation for jobs.
It is possible that the ministry itself was taken by surprise and that its planning had not taken the state of the lower end of the job market into account. That would be understandable, given how out-of-touch the Government has been on the issue of joblessness.
What the country has witnessed over just two days is the stark evidence of the growing level of unemployment and under-employment that has been building since the economy went into decline in 2016 and was further walloped by the Covid-19 pandemic. The images outside NAPA and SAPA seemed more consistent with non-official reports of business closures and job cuts than with the Central Statistical Office’s latest report of an unemployment rate of 4.7 per cent for the second quarter of 2021. Perhaps the CSO could help the national discussion by explaining its process.
We do not doubt that many applicants came seeking the adventure of working on a cruise ship and earning foreign exchange. Young Trinbagonians in particular have always sought job opportunities in the cruise industry. However, the pronounced theme among the thousands of job seekers was the need for a paying job in an economy that seems to have almost nothing to offer. Now that the message has been sent loud and clear, we wait to see if it has been received.