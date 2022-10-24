Silence as crime soars
The Government’s complete disconnect from the nation’s prevailing state of fear over crime can only mean it has given up and decided to leave the public to fend for itself against criminals. With the murder toll just days away from crossing the 500 threshold and set to eclipse the record of 538, the Government has not even a hint of a crime plan on offer. We have to wonder what is the point of any government if not to deal with the country’s most critical problems which, in the case Trinidad and Tobago, would be rampant crime and a lacklustre economy.
To add salt to the injury of neglect, we have a Minister of National Security who appears to spend more time on social media, handing out insults for every perceived slight against the Government, with the Leader of the Opposition being his prime target. Based on his insistence on retaining the clueless Fitzgerald Hinds in the National Security portfolio, we have to assume the Prime Minister likes it so. After all, he himself spends far more time focusing on the Opposition Leader and her team than he does on the problem of crime.
The failure at countering crime should be a source of shame to the entire Rowley administration, which came to office promising a safer and more secure nation. Yet, on this issue, the Government has adopted the same brazen attitude of callousness that has the country under siege of criminals.
How can a government not respond to the recent rise in the shooting of children, some of whom have died? The prime minister himself is the MP for the La Puerta area where a three-year-old child was killed early Saturday morning in one of the most shocking episodes of gang violence in our midst. Yet, not a peep from him. Such is the level of indifference to the impact of crime on the population.
Rather than be chaste in the face of the constant threats, both from the political administration as well as from the leadership of the Police Service, the criminal-minded appear emboldened.
The nature of crimes, with the dismemberment of bodies and the casual dispersal of the remains, signals eye-opening disregard for any and all the threats being issued by those in authority. The criminals are finding new and more graphic ways in which to thumb their noses at the system.
Discovery of skeletal remains is now emerging as a feature of the current wave of criminal activity across the country. Police in Fyzabad were questioning a man following an incident in which officers on investigations in La Brea were said to have been fired upon by two men standing on a corner.
Disconcertingly also, police officials continue to make reference to the operations of, and membership in, criminal gangs in different parts of the country. This is against the background that there are laws against the existence of criminal gangs, and the memberships therein.
It is true that the forces of law and order have demonstrated a commendable measure of resistance in the killings of armed bandits on at least two occasions in the recent past.
Cumulatively, however, those in the networks on the other side of the law seem to continue carrying the upper hand.