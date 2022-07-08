Silence on T&T’s 60th independence

With less than two months to go, there is not even a peep from anywhere in officialdom regarding plans to commemorate the milestone event of the country’s 60th anniversary of Independence.
Contrast this with the year-long observations in Jamaica leading up to a grand celebration of this same anniversary. Theirs is on August 6, just three weeks before ours.
Several months ago, the government there launched a series of competitions to involve the public and build excitement. They are spread across a wide range of endeavours having to do with the country’s rich tapestry or artistic and cultural expression.
These include the Jamaica Visual Arts Competition, Jamaica Creative Writing Competition, Jamaica Gospel Star Competition, Jamaica Festival Song Competition, Jamaica Festival Queen Competition, Jamaica Culinary Arts Competition, and National Festival of the Arts: Music, Dance, Speech, Drama and Theatre, Traditional Folk Forms Competition.
We have so much to be thankful for as a country and as a people in what we have given to the world, as well as in how we have been able to fashion ways of life for our national identity, and for our cultural and recreational enjoyment.
Ten years ago, when we observed what was dubbed our “Jubilee” celebrations, there was buzzing activity both taking place and being talked about in various communities and locales across the two islands.
Given sufficient advance notice, cultural activists were on the ground from early, planning what turned out to be a grand celebration.
One international travel publication still has information on that historic milestone event while it was in the planning stages, saying it had promised to deliver a celebration “to recognise and celebrate the important events, people and places that helped shape the country’s rich history, and its diverse culture and heritage”.
A hallmark of those activities was the re-enactment of the hoisting of the national flag, and the memorable words of the man who became the country’s first prime minister.
There was a day of prayer, and a host of other activities around which we were encouraged to re-dedicate ourselves to the country’s watchwords.
Despite our enormous social, economic and political challenges, this is a time around which we must re-commit to the ideal towards “discipline, production and tolerance”. We must continue to accept that “Together we aspire, Together we achieve”.
Our 60th anniversary as a nation comes at a time also when we appear to be experiencing a significant let-up in the onslaught we have faced for the better part of the period since early 2020, with the coronavirus in our midst. But then this has been a global phenomenon.
On a number of fronts also, we are facing a crisis of governance, with issues and problems attaching to the functioning of a number of our independent institutions.
All of that notwithstanding, we are approaching this time of special celebration, and more ought to have been known long before now, as to what is being put in place to observe it in the best way possible.
Clearly, those persons in the positions from which word ought to have been on the ground for sometime now, about how we will mark this occasion, appear to be asleep at the wheel.