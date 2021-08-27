Sitting ducks to Delta

The Caribbean is in a new wave of Covid-19 infection with even countries which were hitherto largely spared now racking up double- and triple-digit infections, and deaths.
As numbers spike, every country in the region is experiencing near intractable resistance in many quarters. The consequence of this is that, at this point, our populations are emerging as sitting ducks in the face of the Delta variant.
In Mexico City as one example, new cases were said to have gone up some 70 per cent in a single week. One leading infectologist there is on record as having said that when the virus enters places where there is fertile soil, either because fewer people are vaccinated or there are more susceptible people, it will make those who are unvaccinated sick.
It is widely acknowledged that the spread of false information across social media platforms, and from some religious groups, appears to be slowing uptake for the vaccination imperative. This is combined with wait-and-see attitudes and a sense of invincibility among young people.
Across the US, hospitalisations have gone up more than 36 per cent, leading the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to register this sombre note: “Unfortunately, based on previous experience, we know we can expect an increase in Covid-19 deaths in the coming weeks.”
On the flip side, “science and accumulated data” are being summoned to say that as more people are vaccinated, the pandemic has less of a negative impact among populations generally.
Whether or not Delta is among the population here in T&T, we should be alarmed at our own numbers, having thrown our biggest weapon—a state of emergency—at the problem. Equally important, we would do well to heed some of these warnings based on the experiences of the professionals, such as those cited above. Most alarming is Tobago, which is now recording deaths on an almost daily basis. It stood to reason that managing the spread of the virus among the population there was not going to be difficult. On the contrary, the island has become an epicentre of transmission.
Although the authorities continue to promote vaccination to reach herd immunity, Delta’s high transmissibility has significantly altered this dynamic. The head of the Oxford Vaccine Group has now concluded that reaching immunity with Delta is “mythical”. Rather than stopping the spread of infection as previously thought, this variant is giving the vaccinated person a bare chance of escaping serious illness and death.
In such a scenario, the unvaccinated remain vulnerable in the extreme. In addition, the other existential danger is the phenomenon of “immune escape”. This is where the virus in circulation mutates to create a vaccine-resistant variant.
Even mandatory vaccination may not solve the problem given the potential for breakthrough cases and the fact that a substantial number of people operate outside of the formal socio-economic system. They have little need to prove their vaccination status in order to access many services.
For us, as well as others around the world, surrender is not an option. If current strategies are not working, we just have to dig deep in the search for new ways of reaching the yet unreachable among us.