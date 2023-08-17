Sitting ducks

Daily-Express-Editorial

Luckily for the Prime Minister, he has the wherewithal to take a break from Trinidad and Tobago, with its 364-and-counting murders for the year, and go on holiday in nearby Barbados where the annual murder rate is yet to cross 48. Such rest and relaxation must be the envy of his compatriots, many of whom are too afraid even to leave their homes, much less to go abroad. Instead, they will stay at home and forgo many hours of sleep each night as silent sentinels on the lookout for intruders.

Yesterday, the murder toll rose to 364 with the killing of a security guard. It is yet to be determined whether the deaths of a mother and her two young children in a fire were in fact murders, which would take the toll to 367, if so determined.

With banditry spiralling out of control, being a security guard is one of the more dangerous jobs in an industry that is among the most fast-growing, given the high demand for personal and property protection. About three years ago, it was estimated that the industry of 268 companies employed some 50,000 security officers, which was about three times the number of police and other State security personnel. Presenting these figures, National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds had estimated that several thousands more were employed by unregistered security companies. Given the escalation in crime since then, current numbers are likely to be very much higher.

Private security jobs are also among the lowest paid at minimum wage or slightly higher at around $18.75 per hour. Being high risk and low pay, it draws its labour from the large pool of people looking to supplement their income with a second or third job, as well as the unskilled unemployed, desperate for a source of regular income.

Given the high-risk profile of the job, one assumes that security guards walk with more protection than the average person and that those transporting cash would travel in armoured vehicles, carry weapons and wear good protective gear, including bullet-proof vests.

However, in an industry that remains unregulated, any number can and do play. In response to yesterday’s killing of security officer Hasely Augustine, the president of the Estate Police Association, Deryck Richardson, repeated his organisation’s call for legislation to regulate the sector and set standards for the protection of security staff. It was the same call he had made less than a year ago, following the murder of two security officers and critical injury of a third, in what has come to be known as the Pennywise Super Centre heist in La Romaine.

The legislative mechanism for establishing standards is currently lying somewhere in the Parliament where the Private Security Industry Bill, 2022 was introduced last year with a first reading in the Senate. If and when passed, it will establish the Private Security Service Authority as a regulatory body for the industry.

For many reasons, the private security industry requires serious, enforceable standards, both for the protection of the safety and rights of security officers, as well as an increasing number of clients who are resorting to hiring their own security. The sheer size of the industry demands that Parliament move quickly to establish a framework for its regulation.

Luckily for the Prime Minister, he has the wherewithal to take a break from Trinidad and Tobago, with its 364-and-counting murders for the year, and go on holiday in nearby Barbados where the annual murder rate is yet to cross 48. Such rest and relaxation must be the envy of his compatriots, many of whom are too afraid even to leave their homes, much less to go abroad. Instead, they will stay at home and forgo many hours of sleep each night as silent sentinels on the lookout for intruders.

When the Haitians first arrived—obviously pushed off course from their intended destination, the US—the government seemed in a hurry to send them back home, until the people found ways to send a message that it would be cruel and heartless to do so, given the state of things in the French-speaking neighbour.

I have ever been witness, in particular, to young men going about their merry ways, with maximum cool, confidence, committing the most horrifying crimes against our citizens. They then saunter off, as if they had just, like Hindus dotting chandan on the forehead, or Catholics having communion or making the sign of the cross, performed some most holy and sacred rites.

At the service for Gordon Rohlehr held right here in Daaga Hall, Ken Ramchand said he never thought that Gordon would die. I never thought that Brinsley would die. He was a hugely important fixture in my life for well over 50 years—and in the lives of so many others.

Last weekend, I was privileged to be among 30 or so persons from our church community who made a memorable trip to Little Tobago. This bird sanctuary is one of two islands just off the coast of the village of Speyside, and for many, it was their first such trip.

For those who may have missed it because of the election gamesmanship, there were other games in town. Trinidad and Tobago successfully hosted the seventh Commonwealth Youth Games from August 4-11.

It was an event years in the making, and I want to congratulate the Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee (TTOC), Local Organising Committee (LOC), Tobago House of Assembly (THA), Ministry of Sport and Community Development (MSCD), and Government of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago (GORTT) for a wonderful and well-executed event.