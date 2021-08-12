Small business alert

Since it has no data of its own to quantify the impact of Covid-19 on the retail sector, the Ministry of Trade and Industry is hardly in a position to challenge any figures from any source.
Further, since pre-pandemic and post-pandemic describe two starkly different economic realities, the ministry’s use of pre-pandemic figures to dispute the Confederation of Regional Business Chambers’ estimate of 6,000 businesses staying permanently closed when the retail sector reopens on Monday is, to put it mildly, pointless. In fact, just having to quote 2019 statistics from the Central Statistical Office should be a source of embarrassment to the ministry.
However, having gone public with the findings of its survey, the Confederation should present its supporting data and methodology. A reliable survey with a sub-sectoral breakdown, geographic spread, business size, employment numbers and gender breakdown, among others, would be useful in providing insights into the economic impact of Covid-19.
While the closure of 6,000 businesses seemed dramatically high to the president of the Downtown Owners and Merchants Association, it is not surprising given that it includes small and micro businesses in the informal sector, which has been consistently under-counted and discounted. This is why the Government was so stunned by the volume of cash pulled out from under mattresses by farmers, doubles and market vendors, taxi-drivers, mechanics, entertainers and show promoters, pre-school and daycare operators, barbers and hairdressers, cosmeticians and variety store owners, among others, during the $100 currency exchange.
To a significant but undetermined degree, the informal sector operates on a cash basis outside of the formal economy. Because it is studied so little, the impact of the lockdown on this large sector at the base of the economy remains a mystery.
Anecdotal evidence reported by this newspaper indicates that the country’s inability to return to a sustained level of economic activity and demand since March 2020 has forced many of these into closure. Exactly how many is what researchers at the Central Statistical Office (CSO), Ministry of Trade and Industry and the Ministry of Labour should be diligently compiling right how.
While some in the informal sector have resumed business with the reopening of sections of the economy, the demand is yet to return. A shake-out is therefore inevitable, especially among those with overheads such as rent.
The terrible aspect of this is that for many, especially women, the decision to shut down a business often marks the end of the dream of financial independence. Picking up the pieces to start over is hard enough, much less in an environment of uncertain demand. There is a massive job to be done in tracking developments at this level of the economy in order to shape effective responses.
The Government seems to be mystified by the unenthusiastic response of the small business sector to its SME Stimulus Loan Guarantee Programme and similar initiatives. The simple explanation is that no business that is under financial pressure and uncertain about the future will want to burden itself with more loans, no matter how attractive the rates.
Taking the chance requires a level of confidence in the future that is in increasingly short supply.