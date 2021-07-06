Small business can lead the way

The economic emergency resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic requires a thorough statement from the Government about its economic recovery plan as it prepares to reopen the economy.
To date, there is no indication of the status of the proposals from the Government-appointed Roadmap for Recovery team. In any case, after 16 months of lockdown, the roadmap developed last year may already be outdated and in need of revision.
The Government’s reliance on the construction sector to stimulate the economy and lead the country out of recession is, however, consistent with the team’s recommendation. Singling out the construction sector as “critical to jump-starting and catalysing the economy”, the roadmap had anticipated the “immediate restart” in an accelerated work programme of 527 construction projects injecting $3.2 billion into the sector. Since these figures include both public- and private-sector projects, they have already been impacted by the extended lockdown.
The Government’s confidence in infrastructure expenditure and the construction sector as the way out of the recession should be subjected to critical review since our collective future is riding on the Government getting economic policy right within a defined period.
The pandemic hit taken by the private sector, especially small and medium-sized businesses, along with the country’s growing debt profile, and the likelihood of subsidy reductions across the board have put the economy in a precarious position that threatens to wipe out gains made over decades while affecting the future of the next generation.
It has always been doubtful whether Keynesian assumptions about the multiplier effect of money spent on big infrastructure projects hold true for the T&T economy. The question is particularly valid in the current environment of capital flight, low investor confidence, sustained high imports including for infrastructure development, devastated businesses and depleted personal incomes. Add to this loan conditionalities which commit the Government to the purchase of materials and products as well as labour from lender countries, effectively transferring the multiplier effect to them.
If the opportunity of the new normal is to create change for the better, as we had promised ourselves last year, the Government must challenge itself and be challenged to create policies that dynamise the economic environment by bringing the small and medium enterprise (SME) sector into the centre of development.
Historically, the potential power of the SME sector as an economic engine has been lost on T&T governments which have been fixated on the energy sector. However, the changing dynamics of the global economy and the job market have brought the sector into its own. The World Bank estimates that SMEs now account for 90 per cent of all businesses and 50 per cent of jobs in the world.
Given the expected loss of jobs, closure of traditional businesses and new opportunities for technology-driven businesses, this is the moment for T&T to take the SME sector seriously and begin to reconstruct the financial and policy environment to give it the springboard needed for survival and growth. Instead of falling back on the conventional, the Government has the chance to demonstrate its own innovativeness in turning the pandemic crisis into an opportunity for economic transformation.