Soca Monarch SOS

FOR DECADES, the Soca Monarch competition occupied a prized and established position in the timetable of T&T’s Carnival, held on what has come to be known as Fantastic Friday.
Soca Monarch preceded the Panorama competition, held on Saturdays to determine the nation’s finest steel orchestras and the Dimanche Gras show on Sundays, at which the top calypsonians and the Kings and Queens of mas were chosen. All this served as a prelude to Jouvert, which is held on Monday mornings, then the Parade of the Bands, on Carnival Mondays and Tuesday and finally the Last Lap.
At its peak, the Soca Monarch competition added International to its name, attracting the most talented artistes from throughout the region and generating streaming revenues for the organisers, aimed at Caribbean people in the Diaspora. Like several other aspects of Trinidad Carnival, the Soca Monarch competition presented an excellent opportunity to showcase to the world an important aspect of the festival that has spawned many imitators around the globe.
But, also like other aspects of T&T Carnival, the competition has not been able to achieve its full potential by a combination of short-sightedness, greed and managerial incompetence. Unfortunately, apart from the two-year Covid-related hiatus, this is the first year in its 30-year history that the Soca Monarch competition will not be held.
The organisers decided to pull the plug after the Government denied its request for a $10 million subvention, offering instead $800,000, which was later increased to $3 million “support in kind”.
The principle on which the Government is standing, in this case, is that as a private initiative, the competition now known as the International Soca Monarch (ISM), should not depend on public subventions, but must be responsive to market conditions.
In making this point, Tourism, Culture and the Arts Minister, Randall Mitchell, commented that the ISM has been “losing its attractiveness and the interest of the public”, suggesting that the onus is on the private promoters to make the competition more financially attractive instead of leaning on the State.
We have to agree with this position, although the competition will be greatly missed. This does not have to be the end if the organisers are willing to take the cue and re-engineer the competition for next year.
The obvious re-engineering would be for the organisers of the competition to look to the private sector to provide sponsorships or partnerships to defray the significant costs of the competition, which would include the prize money and appearance fees for the artistes.
It is interesting and noteworthy that the Chutney Soca Monarch competition, which is similar in many respects, is pressing ahead with its 2023 production with its main sponsor being the National Carnival Commission and with at least six other sponsors.
That is a good model for the ISM competition to emulate: expect a reasonable sum of money from the Government, but target the companies that derive increased revenue from Carnival for sponsorships.
Another aspect of the re-engineering of the ISM competition would be to maximise the amount of money collected from the gate receipts, which is always a tremendous source of leakage in T&T.
The days of this private sector initiative—which has so much potential to generate significant revenues—depending on a government subvention to produce the show are well and truly over.