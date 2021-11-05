Social sore of violence

THE names Shannon Banfield, Ashanti Riley and Andrea Bharatt come immediately to mind as the country now comes to terms with yet another horrific murder of a young woman in our midst. They are less than a handful of such incidents of ultimate assaults on the women among us.
At 26 years old, Kezia Jeneka Guerra is the latest in this growing line of young women whose lives are snuffed out by young men. In the instant case, the main suspect took his own life, as investigators began moving in on him. This incident illustrates that when it comes to violence against women, nothing is changing.
Because the presumed perpetrator has chosen his own way out, we may never know the details of what happened to this young woman between leaving her boyfriend’s home in Santa Cruz a week ago and the discovery of her body in a shallow grave in Maracas, St Joseph, on Thursday.
Deputy Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob has cited a number of policing measures introduced to assist victims of domestic violence, and linked those to a reduction in the number of women killed—from 47 in 2020, to 24 for this year so far. He did not indicate, however, how many of the 24 were the result of gender-based or domestic violence. Of the 47 women murdered in 2020, 21 were victims of domestic violence.
The establishment of the Gender-Based Violence Unit was a watershed development for the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service, which is notorious for dismissing domestic violence situations. Still, too many officers see these incidents as personal matters between men and women. In too many instances, there remains a stereotypical bias towards male perpetrators. New policy measures and a better working relationship with NGOs such as the Coalition Against Domestic Violence (CADV) have opened up greater possibilities for providing shelter, understanding and legal support for women in distress.
Here and now may be neither the place nor the moment to make these observations. Welcome as they are, however, related interest groups have concluded that there is too wide a gap between needs and the allocation of resources to effectively address this social cancer.
Alongside this, the diehard male attitude of women as property requires nothing less than a re-programming of the male mind. In this latest tragedy, all indications point to a likely conclusion that the suspect who took his own life could not abide the reality of losing Jeneka to someone else.
What is to be noted in this latest gut-wrencher of a homicide is the emergence of a pattern. Ashanti Riley’s body was found in the bushes in an area off the beaten track in Santa Cruz. Andrea Bharatt’s body was found off the cliffs in the Heights of Aripo. Kezia Jeneka Guerra’s remains were found in a shallow grave, near a river off Santa Barbara Road, Maracas, St Joseph.
The situation before us therefore calls for a comprehensive reset in our efforts as a society in addressing what is glaringly malignant in the intimate relations between men and women.
Changing entrenched cultural values and attitudes requires a root-branch strategy, which is an approach yet to be embraced. We appear to be way behind the required line of attack against this social sore.